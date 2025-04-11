Thái Bình introduces scholar Lê Quý Đôn, local culture in France

PARIS — A delegation of Thái Bình Province held a conference in Paris on late April 10 to spotlight the life and contributions by scholar Lê Quý Đôn, a great man of culture born in the northern province, while showcasing the local cultural richness and tourism potential.

The event, organised in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in France, Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to UNESCO, and the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in France, was part of efforts to persuade UNESCO to jointly celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Lê Quý Đôn (1726–1784) next year.

The same day, during the ongoing 221st session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, member states endorsed a proposal to the General Assembly for the co-celebration.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Thái Bình People's Committee Phạm Văn Nghiên described Lê Quý Đôn as an exceptional intellectual whose influence extended beyond Việt Nam. He authored around 40 works covering diverse subjects such as history, geography, literature, philosophy, and classical commentary.

The Vietnamese Ambassador to France, Đinh Toàn Thắng, called on the Vietnamese community in France and international partners to help promote the scholar’s legacy and support Việt Nam’s collaboration with UNESCO in commemorating his tricentennial in 2026.

The conference also drew proposals from French and Vietnamese cultural advocates.

Nguyễn Hải Nam, President of the France – Việt Nam Friendship Association, suggested introducing Lê Quý Đôn’s legacy in French secondary schools, fostering academic cooperation between those institutions and the schools named after Lê Quý Đôn in Việt Nam, and enhancing ties between Thái Bình and French universities to initiate research projects on the scholar.

The conference also served as a platform to highlight Thái Bình’s appeal as a travel destination.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Thái Bình is home to a large number of cultural heritage elements, centuries-old structures holding historical, cultural, scientific and educational significance, unique folk arts such as "chèo", traditional festivals, and coastal attractions.

He expressed his hope for more visitors and investors coming to Thái Bình.

In addition to promoting culture and tourism, the event also looked to explore opportunities for collaboration in healthcare, education, training, and human resources development, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Vice Chairman Nghiêm affirmed the province’s commitment to facilitating cultural and tourism exchanges with French partners, while also enhancing economic cooperation and promoting bilateral trade. VNA/VNS