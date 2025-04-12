Bắc Ninh gains spotlight with vibrant cultural revival

Bắc Ninh , a relatively small province north of Hà Nội, has been making headlines since early this year. Known for its thousand-year-old culture, traditional crafts, distinctive cuisine, and early Buddhist roots dating back to the second century AD, the province is conveniently located just across the Red River from the capital.

The land of Bắc Ninh is most famously home to quan họ, the alternate duet singing tradition preserved in 44 original villages. Each year, these villages gather for the Lim Festival, held in the first lunar month, celebrating this rich musical heritage.

The province recently gained renewed attention with the release of the hit music video Bắc Bling by Hòa Minzy on March 1, featuring veteran artist Xuân Hinh. Known for his sell-out traditional performances both in Việt Nam and abroad, Hinh has dedicated much of his life to preserving folk culture. His passion is also reflected in his Mother Goddess Worship Museum, which has yet to officially open to the public.

Adding to this cultural momentum was the popular TV programme Call Me by Fire, which featured celebrated artist Tự Long and 32 other performers. Together, they brought quan họ to the contemporary stage, combining traditional melodies with dramatic staging, including giant drums and spring festival banners.

Following the viral success of Bắc Bling, the provincial leadership honoured several cultural icons—including Xuân Hinh, Tự Long, Hòa Minzy, and Tuấn Cry—for promoting the landscapes and longstanding traditions of Bắc Ninh.

Interest in the province’s culture has continued into the new year. Long, who initiated this renewed spotlight during the show’s 2024 run, is well known for his mastery across Việt Nam’s diverse musical traditions. Trained as a chèo court jester, his 30-year career has seen him perform everything from northern popular chèo opera and văn ceremonial singing to the folk songs of Nghệ An, the court music of Huế, and the cải lương (reformed opera) and đờn ca tài tử (music of talented performers) in the Mekong River Delta.

Bắc Ninh sits at the heart of a wider cultural region once inhabited by the ancient Việt people. Today, it is home to more than 70 quan họ clubs with over 2,000 members. These master singers train younger generations, and their melodies can be heard at community gatherings across the province.

Most recently, a group of quan họ performers travelled to Paris to take part in the "Vietnam Cultural Night – The Quintessence of Kinh Bắc Heritage”. Organised by the Bắc Ninh leadership and the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France, the event featured authentic alternate duet performances and showcased Đông Hồ woodblock paintings.

The exhibition of Đông Hồ art forms part of Việt Nam’s effort to seek UNESCO recognition of this craft as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, with a decision expected in December.

Quan họ folk songs from Bắc Ninh were previously listed by the UN Cultural Agency in 2009 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The tradition originates from Diềm Village in Yên Phong District. During spring, the art can still be experienced at singers’ homes, where male and female groups of up to 15 members each engage in musical dialogue to honour the creator of the tradition.

Bắc Ninh is also famous for its traditional crafts, including the Đồng Kỵ carpentry village and Thổ Hà rice paper. Its historical roots stretch back to the era of the Hùng Kings, when—legend has it—Saint Gióng rose to defend the nation with golden bamboo and a steel horse, before ascending to the sky once peace was restored. VNS