Ninh Thuận calls for investment with focus on marine economy

NINH THUẬN — The People’s Committee of Ninh Thuận Province is calling for investment into 55 projects, many of which focus on the local marine economy.

Of these 55 projects, 18 are in the fields of commerce, services and tourism, 14 in construction and real estate, nine in energy and renewable energy, nine in manufacturing and five in agriculture.

As the province aims to become the nation's renewable energy centre, priority will be given to projects that aim to improve the local marine economy by developing renewable energy, coastal tourism and marine services.

They also focus on coastal industrial development, integrated marine aquaculture and exploitation, the maritime economy and marine mineral resource exploitation.

The province also aims to develop green hydrogen energy, using self-consuming energy and local renewable energy to create a ‘green’ industry, in line with commitments made by the Government at COP26.

Investment priorities will also be given to key projects such as the Cà Ná Logistics Centre and inland port, the Cà Ná fuel storage depot and the Green Technology and Post-salt Chemical Complex.

Investments are also encouraged in urban development, as Ninh Thuận aims to have 12 urban areas by 2030, including the six coastal cities of Phan Rang-Tháp Chàm, Vĩnh Hy, Thanh Hải, Khánh Hải, Sơn Hải and Cà Ná.

They will be developed as a combination of urban areas with tourism sites, introducing the unique characteristics of the province to domestic and international visitors. — VNS