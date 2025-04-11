Stock market rebounds strongly, surpasses 1,200-point mark

HÀ NỘI — Continuing the record-breaking rally from the previous session, Vietnamese stock market opened Friday morning (April 11) in high spirits. Many investors who missed out on Wednesday’s gains rushed to place aggressive buy orders at ceiling prices.

On the other hand, those holding stocks took advantage of the upturn to lock in profits, having accumulated shares during the sharp downturn earlier in the week. Despite intermittent profit-taking, the persistent inflow of capital kept market momentum strong throughout the session.

At the close of trading, the VN-Index surged by 54.12 points, or 4.63 per cent, to settle at 1,222.46 points. The HNX-Index also climbed 5.02 points to 213.34 points. Market breadth remained overwhelmingly positive, with 517 gainers versus 291 decliners. The VN30 basket saw 28 stocks advance and only two decline, with many reaching their daily price limit.

Market liquidity increased compared to the previous day, with more than 1.69 billion shares traded on the HoSE, equivalent to a value of over VNĐ37.3 trillion (US$1.4 billion). On the HNX, trading volume reached nearly 134 million shares, worth over VNĐ2.1 trillion.

After falling below 1,100 points, the VN-Index rebounded quickly to above 1,200 within just two sessions. The rally restored over VNĐ700 trillion in market capitalisation, lifting the total to nearly VNĐ6.8 quadrillion. This marks a significant recovery after over VNĐ1.2 quadrillion in value was wiped out across four previous sessions triggered by news of potential US tariff hikes.

Foreign investors returned as net buyers with a total value of over VNĐ974 billion on the HoSE, focusing on HPG (VNĐ415.51 billion), MBB (VNĐ246.87 billion), VIC (VNĐ160.12 billion), and ACB (VNĐ151.15 billion). From the beginning of the year, foreign investors had net sold over VNĐ35 trillion — largely due to massive sell-offs in 2024.

This trend contradicts earlier expectations that foreign investors would arrive early — six to twelve months ahead — to position for a market upgrade. With reclassification prospects becoming more concrete, investors now anticipate a turnaround in foreign capital, particularly as Vietnamese equities are seen as undervalued following the recent sell-off.

However, the newly announced US tariffs under President Donald Trump’s administration could significantly impact Việt Nam’s long-term economic outlook. Until there is more clarity around ongoing negotiations between the two governments, risk management should remain a priority for investors.

Investors using high leverage are advised to take advantage of the rebound to reduce margin ratios and rebalance portfolios. For those with a high cash position, upcoming market corrections may offer opportunities to accumulate shares in industry-leading companies whose operations are less exposed to import–export fluctuations. — VNS