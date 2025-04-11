Politics & Law
Việt Nam intensifies crackdown on origin fraud in exports

April 11, 2025 - 11:52
State agencies are urged to strengthen inspection to detect, prevent, and penalise attempts to transport inauthentic Vietnamese products overseas.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged ministries and related authorities to prevent exports of inauthentic Vietnamese products to foreign markets. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — The National Steering Committee against Smuggling, Counterfeit Goods, and Trade Fraud (National Steering Committee 389) on Thursday issued a document calling for stringent enforcement against goods origin fraud.

This followed a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 7, which brought together ministries, overseas Vietnamese representatives, associations, and enterprises to discuss strategies in response to evolving international trade dynamics.

At the event, the PM outlined multiple measures for implementation by ministries and local authorities, including specific actions to combat the fraudulent labelling of goods as Vietnamese-made for export to foreign markets.

The National Steering Committee 389 Office urged related agencies to strengthen patrol and inspection activities to detect, prevent, and severely penalise attempts to transport falsely labeled Vietnamese products across borders, seaports, and international airports.

Besides, the committee underscored the need for rigorous verification when issuing certificates of Vietnamese origin for export goods that incorporate imported materials, ensuring compliance with legal regulations on product origin.

It also stressed the significance of reviewing existing regulations to identify and address loopholes of inadequacies in origin determination. — VNS

