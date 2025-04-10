Politics & Law
Home Economy

Seminar discusses eco-friendly food packaging, export standards

April 10, 2025 - 20:49
Consumers are shifting towards eco-friendly packaging and health-beneficial products, driving retailers to source green options for sustainability, said ITPC’s deputy director Hồ Thị Quyên at a seminar in HCM City.
The ITPC’s deputy director Hồ Thị Quyên makes a speech at the seminar in HCM City on April 10 – Photo courtesy of ITPC

HCM CITY – Consumers are shifting towards eco-friendly packaging and health-beneficial products, driving retailers to source green options for sustainability, said ITPC’s deputy director Hồ Thị Quyên at a seminar in HCM City.

The seminar was organised by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng Co Ltd, IP GROUP JSC, and Central Retail Việt Nam on April 10, and focused on global bio packaging production technology and the latest sustainability standards, especially in food and packaging.

Ngô Đắc Thuần, CEO of IP GROUP JSC, said global bio packaging production technology is a focus of development, with related patents steadily increasing from 2021 to 2025.

He noted Việt Nam's strengths in abundant bio-based resources and competitive production costs, but limitations in highly skilled labour, R&D investment, and infrastructure.

Therefore, he said local businesses should increase R&D investment, promote international cooperation in technology transfer, focus on talent attraction, and build modern infrastructure to exploit the packaging industry's development potential.

Furthermore, they can leverage government support policies and foster a culture of internal innovation.

Representatives from Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng Co. Ltd stated that controlling Food Contact Materials (FCM) standards is crucial for key markets like the US and EU.

This is because uncontrolled FCMs can cause harmful chemicals to migrate into food, posing health risks.

They emphasised detailed testing requirements and new regulations concerning recycled materials.

Both the EU and the US require strict FCM testing, including Overall Migration (OM) and Specific Migration (SM) tests, with varying limits depending on the material and market.

Understanding these complex and differing regulations is essential for businesses aiming to export products to these markets, he added.

Paul Le, Vice President of Central Retail in Việt Nam, shared that for businesses to export successfully, their products must first be strong domestically, enter supermarket systems, and compete with similar products.

Then, to target exporting to another market, businesses need to possess comprehensive information about that market, understand regulations and market-specific differences, and have the adaptability to suit each market, he added.

The event is part of a series on the food sector, held within the framework of the HCM City International Exhibition of Food and Beverage 2025 (HCM City FOODEX 2025), which will take place from April 16 to 19 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7. – VNS

