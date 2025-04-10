FPT, Chelsea FC agree partnership deal

LONDON — English Premier League football club, Chelsea FC, has announced a partnership deal with FPT Corporation, one of Việt Nam’s leading technology solutions providers.

FPT will bring its future-ready technology and industry-leading workforce to advance Chelsea FC’s digital capabilities with aligned values of teamwork, ambition and hard work, enabling the club to transform and accelerate performance and deliver richer experiences for the club’s fans at home and abroad.

FPT Software CEO and Executive Vice President of FPT Corporation, Phạm Minh Tuấn, said: “Becoming an Official Partner of Chelsea FC marks an exciting chapter in FPT’s global expansion.

“This partnership not only reflects our shared commitment to excellence but also showcases the transformative power of technology in enhancing performance and creating unforgettable experiences.”

The president of commercial for Chelsea Football Club, Todd Kline, added: “Việt Nam has experienced significant growth in recent years and emerged as a global digital hub, thanks to the energy and spirit of its people.

“FPT’s expertise in core business systems, data intelligence and AI makes them the perfect partner to propel Chelsea FC into this new era.”

Founded in 1988, FPT has driven Việt Nam’s technology surge over the last three decades.

The FPT Software United Kingdom CEO, Mark Scrivens, said: "Our unwavering commitment to the UK market drives us to implement cutting-edge innovations, including data analytics and artificial intelligence, that will benefit Chelsea FC, its fans, and the broader community

"By leveraging these technologies, we aim to enhance on-field performance, deliver a personalised and immersive Chelsea FC experience and foster a stronger, more connected community off the pitch." — VNS