VietCham Thailand connects Vietnamese, Thai businesses

HÀ NỘI — Around 50 Vietnamese and Thai companies gathered at a business networking event held by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (VietCham Thailand) in Bangkok on April 9.

In her opening remarks, Chairwoman of VietCham Thailand Đường Thu Hương highlighted the chamber’s launch in October 2023 as Việt Nam-Thailand relations are thriving in trade, investment, tourism and education. She underscored Việt Nam’s role as a vital trading partner of Thailand and praised the remarkable successes of Thai firms in Việt Nam’s growing market.

Hương said VietCham Thailand aims to work as a key platform for companies to exchange ideas, seize opportunities and tackle challenges together. It is also hoped to assist businesses in accessing markets, expanding partnerships and beefing up economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand, she added.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng spoke highly of VietCham Thailand's efforts in connecting Vietnamese and Thai companies and voiced his belief that it would form a vibrant and dynamic business community, contributing to the bilateral economic links.

As the first overseas Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce, VietCham Thailand groups major firms such as Vietjet, FPT and VMO, focusing on startups and young entrepreneurs to deliver practical benefits through meaningful collaboration.

The event featured valuable insights from business leaders and experts across various sectors, with discussions revolving around VietCham Thailand’s unique and innovative approach to unlocking new opportunities for Vietnamese and Thai business communities. — VNS