Revitalising the sports market with Vietnam Sport Show 2025

HCM CITY — The 10th Vietnam International Sports and Outdoor Exhibition (Vietnam Sport Show 2025) will officially take place from August 14-16, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City.

The event promises to be an ideal meeting hub for businesses, manufacturers and experts in the sports and entertainment industries, as well as consumers who love the latest products and technologies in sportswear, outdoor and leisure, fitness and healthcare and sporting goods and facilities.

The Vietnamese sports market is experiencing rapid growth, fuelled by a rising demand for fitness, community sports and recreational activities.

As consumer spending on sports continues to increase, the industry is witnessing the expansion of sports equipment manufacturers, distributors, gyms, training centres and e-sports platforms. This dynamic growth presents a golden opportunity for both domestic and international businesses to enter and expand their presence in Việt Nam.

The event is more than just an exhibition as it plays a vital role in driving the growth of Việt Nam’s sports economy. The event serves as a dynamic business networking platform, enabling local enterprises to connect with international partners and vice versa, expanding opportunities for collaboration and investment.

In addition, the exhibition provides a launchpad for sports start-ups to showcase their products, attract strategic partners, and shape long-term development plans. With the participation of thousands of businesses, industry experts and potential customers, Vietnam Sport Show 2025 is set to be the ultimate destination for those looking to explore, connect, and advance their careers in Việt Nam’s sports and entertainment industry.

Vietnam Sport Show 2025 is organised by Vinexad, a UFI member with 50 years of experience in trade fairs and exhibitions. This highly anticipated event is a must-attend for businesses and sports enthusiasts in Việt Nam, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and insights into the latest global sports and entertainment trends.

Taking place alongside is the Vietnam Cycle Expo 2025, a dedicated exhibition for bicycles, e-bikes, and accessories. This dynamic duo of exhibitions will provide visitors with a comprehensive experience, showcasing the latest innovations and trends in both sports and cycling industries. — VNS