The LEGO Group opens new state-of-the-art factory in VN

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The LEGO Group on Wednesday officially opened its factory at the Việt Nam – Singapore Industrial Park III in the southern province of Bình Dương, marking the company’s sixth factory globally.

The US$1 billion, 44ha factory is the LEGO Group’s most environmentally sustainable factory to date.

Its construction began in November 2022.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính said: “The Vietnamese Government is determined to develop the economy in parallel with protecting the environment and improving the quality of life of the people. We prioritise attracting high-quality, advanced technology, environmentally friendly projects, and LEGO is an ideal model for this development orientation.”

"Today's opening ceremony is the result of the cooperation between Việt Nam and Denmark, demonstrating the spirit of building the future together,” Chính said.

He hoped that LEGO would continue to expand its green supply chain, apply cutting-edge technology, cooperate with Vietnamese partners to develop localised products, and implement social responsibility programmes such as environmental protection and education for disadvantaged children.

With a mission of spreading creative inspiration and commitment to sustainable development, LEGO is a pioneering model for other industries in Việt Nam, spreading the spirit of innovation and social responsibility, he said.

The Deputy PM called for continued efforts to make this project a great success, bringing practical and sustainable benefits to the two countries, the people and the society.

Niels B. Christiansen, the LEGO Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Today marks an exciting milestone for us as we proudly open our sixth factory in the world. This state-of-the-art site reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation, bringing more LEGO play experiences to children and our fans in the Asia-Pacific region through increased manufacturing capacity.”

The factory will run on 100 per cent renewable energy by early 2026.

In addition to the factory’s own 12,400 rooftop solar panels, the company announced a landmark agreement with the Việt Nam – Singapore Industrial Park for an energy centre on adjacent land.

The energy centre will house the first battery storage solution of its scale in Việt Nam and will be operational by the end of 2025. Remaining renewable energy needs will be met through power purchase agreements.

The factory is also home to The LEGO Group’s first LEED Platinum certified buildings. Both its administrative building and play pavilion - a play space for children - are certified LEED Platinum, while the moulding, packing and warehousing buildings are certified LEED Gold.

LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam is also the first LEGO factory to exclusively produce paper-based pre-pack bags.

Investing in the workforce

The LEGO Group is committed to recruiting and building a high-skilled talent pool in the region. In 2024, the company launched an internal training programme that combines hands-on training at other LEGO factories with local on-the-job instruction. The training continues with on-site support from over 100 global trainers.

LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam also serves as a flagship for the LEGO Group’s Future Factory Workplace concept, creating an inspiring and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and proud.

The concept includes green and healthy work environments, play spaces, local community engagement in factories, and facilities such as prayer and lactation rooms, wellbeing rooms, indoor and outdoor break rooms, and wheelchair accessibility.

The LEGO Group has partnered with local government, community organisations, NGOs and charities to ensure children in Việt Nam benefit from greater learning through play opportunities.

It will also open a regional distribution centre in Đồng Nai province as part of its strategy to increase flexibility and agility in its supply chain network, which will officially open later this year. The centre has started ramping up operations, with the first inbound and outbound shipments underway. It will be the company’s second distribution centre in Asia and will be operated by Kuehne+Nagel.

Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund, Denmark. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. —VNS