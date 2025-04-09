Deputy PM calls for collaboration from UAE’s leading oil company

ABU DHABI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng on Tuesday met with Khaled Salmeen, an executive director at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), to discuss collaboration opportunities in renewable energy and modern oil and gas exploration.

The meeting was part of the Deputy PM’s business trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ADNOC is one of the largest oil companies in the world, specialising in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil, petroleum, natural gas and other related products.

Dũng said that Việt Nam is putting the focus on the development of renewable energy, especially solar and wind power.

With ADNOC's capabilities and experience and the strong relationship between the two countries, Việt Nam hopes the company will provide technology, invest in infrastructure and carry out new renewable energy projects in Việt Nam, and help the country achieve its sustainable development goals, he said.

He also asked ADNOC to support and enhance the capabilities of the Việt Nam National Oil and Gas Group in developing modern oil and gas exploration and extraction technology, including deep drilling, energy-saving methods, as well as oil and gas production and petrochemical processing.

He encouraged the company to co-operate with large Vietnamese petroleum firms such as Petrolimex to build petroleum distribution infrastructure and turn Việt Nam into a distribution hub for the Southeast Asian market.

Salmeen expressed the ADNOC’s interest in supplying crude oil to Vietnamese refineries and investing in the country’s renewable energy sector with a long-term vision.

The company is awaiting feedback from Việt Nam on specific projects to further promote the co-operation, he said.

Deputy PM Dũng stressed that Việt Nam is always willing to create favourable conditions for co-operation with ADNOC and hopes that mamy projects will be implemented in the near future.

Việt Nam is also interested in expanding the local Halal market and exporting Vietnamese Halal products to the UAE, he said. — VNS