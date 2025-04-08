Over 50 Vietnamese enterprises join Asia’s leading F&B trade show in Singapore

HÀ NỘI — More than 50 Vietnamese enterprises are participating in FHA-Food & Beverage 2025, one of Asia’s leading industry exhibitions, which opened in Singapore on April 8.

They are showcasing their products at the Việt Nam Pavilion – HCM City space, featuring a wide array of signature goods including processed and dried agricultural products, coffee, dairy items, fruit juice, rice, noodles, and various spices.

Amid global economic uncertainties and new US tariff policies posing challenges for exporters, the Vietnamese delegation is leveraging the expo as a strategic platform to seek new export opportunities.

Participating enterprises are committed to sustainable, green production and export practices, meeting international standards such as ISO, HALAL, and GLOBAL GAP. Among the notable names are Vinamilk, Tân Nhất Hương, Bình Tây Food, Vianco, and Bidrico. In addition to showcasing their products, these companies are engaging visitors through coffee-making demonstrations and product tastings.

Ian Roberts, a member of the expo’s organising board and Vice President for Asia at Informa Markets, expressed his admiration for the Vietnamese booths. He praised the diversity of products on display and voiced confidence in Vietnamese enterprises’ potential to significantly expand their market presence.

A business-matching programme will be held on April 9–10, aiming to connect Vietnamese firms with major buyers, importers, and distributors from Singapore and other international markets.

Running until April 11, the expo features more than 1,500 exhibitors from over 50 countries and territories, including distributors, importers, manufacturers, and globally recognised brands. It is expected to attract over 65,000 visitors. — VNS