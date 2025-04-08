Việt Nam takes swift, proactive actions in response to new US tariff policy

HÀ NỘI — Listening to consultations from businesses, reducing duties on certain groups of goods imported from the US, reviewing and removing technical barriers, combating origin fraud and illegal transhipment and increasing imports from the US, are among measures Việt Nam has taken in response to the new tariff policy from the US.

Prompt, proactive actions taken

Directly following President Donald Trump’s announcement, Party and State leaders have engaged in various meetings, working sessions and phone calls to discuss and find solutions to remove the tariff barriers imposed by the US government, and ensure the harmonisation of interests for both sides.

On the morning of April 3, the Cabinet convened an urgent meeting to assess the situation and the impacts of the new tariff policy, and to propose solutions to adapt to the situation. Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên sent a diplomatic note to the US Trade Representative, calling for the postponement of the imposition to allow constructive dialogue to seek a solution acceptable for both sides. Diên also asked for a phone call at the earliest opportunity to discuss and address the issue.

A task force on strengthening cooperation and proactively adapting to the adjustments in the US economic and trade policies, led by Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, was also established on the same day.

In a meeting with businesses exporting products to the US, relevant associations and agencies on April 4, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc listened to valuable proposals aimed at solving difficulties and obstacles faced by exporters, promoting the implementation of US-invested projects in Việt Nam and adjusting certain tariff rates on imports from the US.

At night the same day, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, during which he affirmed that Việt Nam was ready to negotiate with the US to reduce import tax to zero per cent for goods imported from the US, and proposed the US apply a similar rate to products imported from Việt Nam. He said Việt Nam would continue to buy more US goods that Việt Nam needs and encourage and create favourable conditions for US companies to expand investment in the Southeast Asian country.

On April 6, Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, head of the newly-established task force, hosted a reception for US Ambassador to Việt Nam, Marc E. Knapper, during which he shared that General Secretary Tô Lâm had appointed Deputy PM Hồ Đức Phớc as a special envoy to pay a working visit to the US to concretise the contents that the two countries' leaders had agreed on during their phone talks. Sơn also proposed that the US President postpone the deadline for imposing the reciprocal tariff on Vietnamese goods during the negotiations between the two countries.

Việt Nam shared the US concern about balancing trade between the two countries, Sơn said, adding that Việt Nam regreted that the US decided to impose a very high reciprocal tariff rate of 46 per cent on Vietnamese imports, which would affect businesses of both countries and, in particular, millions of Vietnamese people.

He said that the tariff imposition decision did not match the reality of bilateral economic and trade cooperation and correctly reflected the spirit of the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while negatively impacting the flourishing bilateral economic and trade ties.

In a phone call with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the afternoon of April 6, PM Chính informed him about Việt Nam’s efforts in engaging with the US regarding measures to remove obstacles, promote economic and trade cooperation, and work towards fair and sustainable trade that harmonises the interests of all parties.

During the regular Government meeting and the teleconference between the Government and localities held the same day, the leader also spoke about ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the legitimate demands of the US side, based on harmonised interests and shared risks.

Việt Nam deserves fair treatment

After his phone call with Việt Nam’s top leader, Trump posted on the Truth Social network, sharing that he just had a: “very productive call with Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, who told me that Việt Nam wants to cut their tariffs down to zero if they are able to make an agreement with the US. I thanked him on behalf of our country, and I said I look forward to a meeting in a near future.”

Although Việt Nam is not the first country to negotiate with the US over reciprocal tariffs, it is the first for which President Trump shared the outcome of the phone call on his official page.

The nature of the phone call demonstrated the timely and proactive involvement of Việt Nam's leaders, while also reflecting the consistent spirit that Việt Nam always shows respect and openness in economic diplomacy and in its relationship with the US, said Phạm Thị Ngọc Thủy, Director of the Office of the Private Economic Development Research Board (Board IV), in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

According to Thủy, many countries have been preparing for negotiations, but the fact that Trump posted news of his phone call with the top Vietnamese leader on his personal page is a very special detail, as it shows that in the diplomatic relationship and trade activities between the two countries, there is something unique here.

There is still much technical work to be done in the negotiations, but this detail has greatly motivated the business community.

With consistency in economic diplomacy, and a proactive and sincere approach to negotiations, Việt Nam hopes that the upcoming negotiations will see significant progress and meet the expectations of the business community.

The urgent and proactive actions of Party and State leaders have sent a message of Việt Nam’s goodwill, as well as its desire for the negotiations to yield positive results and contribute to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, as affirmed by Deputy PM Phớc that Việt Nam has always been proactive, open and strongly coordinated with the US to negotiate tariffs fairly, combat the issue of goods transhipment, and promote bilateral trade in a mutually beneficial direction.

Not waiting until the US announced its tariff policy, but over the past two months, the Government had proactively and actively addressed trade concerns raised by President Donald Trump’s administration. Party and State leaders, as well as leaders of various ministries and sectors, had engaged in meetings with the US and exchanged views through all political and diplomatic channels. In early March, PM Phạm Minh Chính spent over three hours listening to the opinions of major US corporations and businesses.

On the one hand, Việt Nam has basically addressed the concerns of the US side, particularly by proactively reducing 23 import tariff lines (many of which have a zero per cent tariff rate or are lower than those imposed by the US on Việt Nam), creating favourable conditions for US enterprises to invest and do business in Việt Nam.

On the other, the country is working hard to promote a balance in bilateral trade through contracts to purchase goods from the US. According to Deputy PM Phớc, Việt Nam is currently in the process of purchasing 250 Boeing aircraft and some military planes, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth US$6 billion, along with many other goods and equipment valued at over $90 billion.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy also shared that Việt Nam had been making great efforts to remove barriers for the import of US agricultural products into Việt Nam, such as maize, soybeans, fruit, beef, chicken and more recently genetically modified products used for animal feed and aquaculture. To date, the US had sent 61 dossiers regarding genetically modified products, of which 60 had been handled by the ministry and only one was waiting for additional information from the American partner.

Regarding the response to origin fraud and illegal transhipment combat, Deputy Minister of Finance Lê Tấn Cận said that the ministry had instructed the Department of Customs to strengthen management of export and import activities, improve awareness and effectiveness in enforcing laws on trade defence, origin, customs and combating the circumvention of trade defence measures.

The recent economic diplomatic efforts of the Government leaders, along with the willingness to collaborate of industry associations and organisations such as the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Hà Nội and the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) give Việt Nam optimism and confidence about a successful, fair and harmonious negotiation outcome that benefits both countries – comprehensive strategic partners with 30 years of diplomatic relations.

The former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Office, Dr Nguyễn Sĩ Dũng, has affirmed that Việt Nam has never sought to enrich itself through improper means. It does not manipulate but is simply doing what every progressive nation does - participating seriously in the global game, using its own labour force. And because of that, Việt Nam deserves to be treated fairly. — VNS