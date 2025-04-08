Enterprise registered capital soars, more than double in Q1

HÀ NỘI — More than VNĐ1.38 quadrillion (over US$53.5 billion) in additional registered capital was injected into the Vietnamese economy in the first quarter of 2025, nearly 2.1 times higher than the same period last year, signalling strong growth in enterprise investment scale.

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), under the Ministry of Finance, the country saw the establishment of 36,400 new businesses in Q1, with a combined registered capital of approximately VNĐ356.8 trillion.

While the number of those newly registered dropped by 4 per cent year-on-year, the total capital registered increased by 1.3 per cent, it said, adding that the average registered capital per new enterprise rose to VNĐ9.8 billion, marking a 5.5 per cent increase from the first quarter of 2024.

In the first three months, a total of 36,500 enterprises resumed operations, marking a sharp 54.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Combined with 36,400 newly established businesses, the total number of newly established and re-operated enterprises reached more than 72,900, an increase of 18.6 per cent year-on-year. On average, over 24,300 businesses were either newly established or returned to operation each month.

By sector, newly formed enterprises were of various kinds. The agriculture, forestry, and fishery sector saw 329 new businesses, up 13 per cent year-on-year. The industrial and construction sector recorded nearly 8,600 new enterprises, down 6 per cent, while the service sector, which had the highest number of new names, with nearly 27,500, a slight decline of 3 per cent.

From January to March, approximately 61,400 enterprises temporarily suspended operations, marking a 15.1 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, the GSO said.

Additionally, nearly 11,500 enterprises ceased operations while awaiting dissolution procedures, a significant 26 per cent decrease, while around 5,900 businesses completed dissolution, rising by 23 per cent year-on-year. On average, nearly 26,300 businesses exited the market each month during the quarter.

Sector-specific data revealed notable trends. The wholesale, retail, and auto and motorbike repair sector maintained its lead in the number of newly established enterprises, with 12,628 registrations. However, this figure marked a sharp 17 per cent decline from the same period last year. At the same time, the number of dissolved enterprises in this sector rose by 20 per cent to 2,199.

The construction industry experienced a similar trend, registering 3,512 new enterprises, a 16 per cent drop year-on-year while 412 businesses were dissolved, up 17.5 per cent.

On a more positive note, the processing and manufacturing sector saw growth, with 4,675 new businesses established, a 35 per cent increase over the same period in 2024. However, the number of enterprises dissolving in this sector also climbed by 24 per cent to 639.

To strengthen support for production and business enterprises, Phí Thị Hương Nga, Head of the GSO's Industrial and Construction Statistics Department, emphasised the importance of promoting new economic models.

Nga said her department proposed the development of the green and circular economy, e-commerce, and other innovative business models to align with global trends.

She highlighted the need to assist enterprises in accessing and applying AI, advancing digital and green transformation, and embracing creative and sharing economies. She noted that efforts should particularly focus on key industries such as wholesale and retail, manufacturing, processing, tourism and logistics.

Additionally, the Government should draw up breakthrough policies to attract top talent, especially foreign experts and overseas Vietnamese, to work in and help develop Việt Nam’s science and innovation sectors, she suggested.

In line with the country’s shift toward sustainable and innovation-driven growth, the Ministry of Finance announced it would continue to advance administrative reform in 2025.

The ministry would advise the Government and Prime Minister on further reducing and simplifying regulations related to production and business activities, aiming to create a more favourable environment for enterprises and investors entering the market legally and efficiently. — VNS