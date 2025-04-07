SABECO relaunches Bia Lạc Việt: honouring national spirit, expanding global reach

HCM CITY Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has officially announced the new look of its Bia Lạc Việt, recognised as the 'World's Best Light Lager in 2024'.

The refreshed look with signature elements pays homage to Vietnamese spirit and cultural heritage while embodying modern aesthetics to be more outstanding and better resonate with consumers’ latest tastes.

The upgraded design reflects SABECO’s strategic focus on sustainable growth through continuous innovation in its brand portfolio. This move enhances its competitive edge by offering world-class beer products that are both distinctive and differentiated, reinforcing SABECO’s position as one of the leading beer companies in Việt Nam.

Vietnamese spirit shines

Introduced in 2020 to 'uplift Vietnamese optimism' during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bia Lạc Việt embodies 100 per cent spirit of Việt Nam—optimistic, resilient and full of life – with its refreshingly smooth taste and crisp finish. More than just a beer, it’s a tribute to the Vietnamese way of enjoying life—where fun, laughter and togetherness have always been at the heart of our culture. Since then, the brand has carried this mission forward, engaging consumers through cultural initiatives such as the Bia Lạc Việt Karaoke Contest—celebrating one of Việt Nam’s most beloved social traditions.

In 2024, Bia Lạc Việt reached a significant milestone by winning the prestigious of the 'Best Lager Light' at the World Beer Awards. It was also named one of Việt Nam’s best light lagers, winning a gold medal and a winning title in the country category. These recognitions reaffirm the exceptional quality of a Vietnamese beer, brewed by passionate and experienced Vietnamese brewmasters who have a deep understanding of the local culture and cuisine.

Building on this success, the 2025 relaunch of Bia Lạc Việt introduces a brand-new packaging design that seamlessly fuses tradition, culture and modernity, reflecting the brand’s deep-rooted Vietnamese identity, the world-class taste with a design that resonates with modern aesthetic standards.

To reaffirm Bia Lạc Việt’s position and heritage, the brand’s refreshed visual identity draws inspiration from iconic Vietnamese symbols while adopting a modern, dynamic design.

At the heart of the design is the central red star—a powerful emblem of superior quality and national pride deeply rooted in Vietnamese heritage. Encapsulated within the star are three prestigious international brewing awards, underscoring SABECO’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

Encircling the star are artistic motifs inspired by Việt Nam’s rich cultural heritage, including the Lạc bird and Đông Sơn drum patterns—both widely recognised in traditional Vietnamese culture.

The 'Bia Lạc Việt' wordmark has also been refined with sharp, modern lines and the upward strokes in the letters convey a forward-looking vision of progress and renewal. Meanwhile, the prominent golden hue in the word 'Bia' pays tribute to the craftsmanship of Vietnamese brewmasters who have perfected the Pure Vietnamese brewing formula.

The Deputy General Director of Marketing & Communications at SABECO, Patsy Lim, said: "The launch of Bia Lạc Việt refreshed packaging is a testament to SABECO’s commitment to innovation and excellence, driven by the craftsmanship of our talented Vietnamese brewmasters. As we take pride in our long-standing roots, we are accelerating our strategy to innovate and break through, ensuring our brands continue to lead with pride in an evolving market. With a sustainable approach, we are not only solidifying Bia Lạc Việt’s position in Việt Nam but also expanding our beer portfolio’s presence locally, reinforcing SABECO’s and its brand’s reputation for world-class quality and long-term growth.”

Strengthening market presence and consumer engagement

As part of its commitment to Business Excellence, SABECO has been driving sustainable growth through three key areas: Commercial Excellence, Supply Chain Efficiency and ESG principles. These efforts ensure long-term positive economic values for both the company and the stakeholders.

The relaunch of Bia Lạc Việt is one of the key milestones in this journey. In tandem with the relaunch, SABECO is expanding the market presence of Bia Lạc Việt, focusing on strengthening distribution networks and increasing support for distributors and retail partners.

With this relaunch, SABECO continues its journey of innovation, heritage preservation and sustainable growth to deepen consumer engagement, strengthen the position of Vietnamese brands in Việt Nam and beyond. VNS