SSI aiming for record profit in 2025

HÀ NỘI — SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) has announced ambitious financial targets for 2025, alongside plans to increase its charter capital, according to documents released ahead of its annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for April 18.

The company is targeting a record profit before tax of over VNĐ4.25 trillion (US$166.3 million), a 20 per cent increase compared to its 2024 performance. SSI also aims to achieve revenue of VNĐ9.7 trillion, up 11 per cent year-on-year.

These targets are based on the assumption that the VN-Index, the country's benchmark stock index, will fluctuate between 1,450 and 1,500 points, with an average trading value of VNĐ19.5 trillion per session.

While expressing optimism, SSI also cautioned about potential risks stemming from continued selling pressure from foreign investors, who net sold VNĐ92 trillion in 2024, a trend that has persisted into the early months of 2025.

In addition to its core brokerage and investment operations, SSI is expanding into private equity deals, IPO advisory and public offerings. The company is set to be the exclusive distributor for Becamex IDC's (BCM) much-anticipated auction this year.

SSI is also venturing into the digital asset space, through its newly established subsidiary, SSI Digital, backed by the SSI – IMF fund.

SSI Digital will focus on developing technologies in AI, Fintech and Web3, with plans to invest in innovative digital technology and blockchain businesses.

The company aims to collaborate with State authorities to research and pilot a digital asset market in Việt Nam by the end of 2025.

On the other hand, SSI plans to distribute a 10 per cent cash dividend for 2024, equivalent to a total pay out of more than VNĐ1.97 trillion. The company has consistently maintained this dividend policy since 2015.

SSI is also moving forward with plans to increase its charter capital from nearly VNĐ19.74 trillion to VNĐ20.8 trillion by offering 104 million private placement shares, a plan initially proposed at the 2024's general meeting of shareholders, but not yet implemented.

The additional capital will be used to support lending activities, underwriting and investments in financial assets.

On Monday, SSI's shares closed at VNĐ26,000, down by 1.33 per cent from the previous session. — BIZHUB/VNS