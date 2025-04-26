Việt Nam, China eye deepening trade promotion cooperation

BEIJING — Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình has called on the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) to support and coordinate with Vietnamese ministries, localities, associations, and businesses in organising trade promotion and networking activities across China.

At a working session with CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin in Beijing on April 25, the diplomat highlighted that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China, and was also designated as the "Year of Vietnam – China Humanistic Exchange". Building on the common perception reached by leaders of both Parties and countries, particularly following Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping’s recent state visit to Việt Nam, the two sides should further promote practical and effective collaboration in various areas, including trade and investment promotion.

The ambassador also welcomed Ren to visit Việt Nam more frequently, affirming the Vietnamese Embassy's readiness to act as a bridge in facilitating cooperation between the CCPIT and Vietnamese partners, as well as in connecting enterprises from both countries.

For his part, Ren praised the productive relationship between the CCPIT and the Vietnamese Embassy in recent years. He emphasised the council’s hope to fruitfully carry out the memorandum of understanding on cooperation signed with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) during President Xi's visit.

He also expressed CCPIT’s willingness to coordinate with the embassy and relevant Vietnamese ministries to organise meaningful business forums and enterprise exchanges during high-level visits between the two countries.

Highlighting the CCPIT’s expansive network which covers all localities across China and 34 overseas offices, Ren affirmed that the council is ready to assist Vietnamese delegations in organising events in Chinese provinces and cities. He also encouraged greater participation by Vietnamese companies in trade and investment promotion activities hosted by the CCPIT. — VNS