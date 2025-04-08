Vietnamese products attract attention at Philippine Food Expo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese products showcased at the Philippine Food Expo drew strong interest from customers and potential business partners.

The 17th exhibition and business forum was held from April 4 to 6 at the World Trade Centre in Manila, Philippines.

Trade Counselor at the Việt Nam Trade Office in the Philippines, Phùng Văn Thành, said that the expo presented a valuable opportunity for food companies to introduce and promote their products to consumers, as well as seek potential distributors and business partners.

Products at the show included a variety of agricultural output including coffee, beverages and more, featured at the booths of the Việt Nam Trade Office.

Participating Vietnamese companies included the Việt Nhật Production and Trading Co Ltd, showcasing raw and processed cashew nuts and dried fruits. The Long Sơn Food Company also presented raw and processed cashew nuts, while Vinamilk offered a range of traditional dairy products. These companies also sent representatives to the expo to introduce and promote their products directly.

The event offered businesses a chance to assess the market potential, gain a deeper understanding of the Philippines’ food production and processing industry, and explore potential cooperation opportunities with local partners and buyers.

Thành said that Vietnamese goods displayed and promoted at the expo gave attendees a visual and taste experience, allowing them to enjoy the products’ flavours and aromas directly.

“The rich taste of salted roasted cashews, seasoned cashews, beverages, flavoured milk teas and various types of coffee captured the attention of many visitors,” he said. “Many expressed serious interest in exploring trade cooperation with Vietnamese companies.”

At the event the trade office also extended invitations to Philippine businesses, partners, buyers and distributors to visit Việt Nam and attend trade fairs and exhibitions by local authorities and enterprises.

The 2025 expo continued to serve as a platform for domestic and international businesses to exhibit and promote their products and services to customers and partners, particularly in terms of distribution networks and import-export companies. — BIZHUB/VNS