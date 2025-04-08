Deputy PM urges diplomatic measures conducive to US trade policy adjustments

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has called for sustained diplomatic efforts across multiple channels to engage US agencies in developing solutions aligned with Việt Nam conditions and the two nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chairing a Tuesday's meeting of the government task force on strengthening cooperation and adapting to US economic and trade policy shifts, Sơn assigned specific responsibilities to various ministries.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to continue reviewing and refining plans for import tariff reductions, while enhancing customs information exchanges with the US on trade defence and tax evasion matters.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with closely monitoring and verifying the origin of exported goods to prevent unexpected cases.

Regarding intellectual property rights, the Deputy PM urged the Ministry of Science and Technology to review legal regulations and address related concerns from the US. The Ministry of Finance was also assigned to collaborate with other ministries in building a bilateral trade agreement upgrade with the US, incorporating provisions on taxation and intellectual property.

Furthermore, Sơn instructed the Ministry of Finance to devise a comprehensive support plan for businesses.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was directed to promote awareness of the 17 free trade agreements Việt Nam has signed, boost trade promotion efforts in new markets, and assist businesses in adapting, while ensuring timely updates on export market policies. — VNA/VNS