Phú Yên targets investment in key sectors

HÀ NỘI — The central coastal province of Phú Yên is aiming to attract domestic and foreign investors across four major sectors including services and tourism, agriculture, forestry and fisheries and infrastructure development.

Under the provincial 2025 Investment Promotion Programme, Phú Yên is aiming to get about 20 enterprises and investment groups this year, with a strategic focus on high-tech, petrochemical, metallurgical and digital technology industries.

A major objective includes transforming the Nam Phú Yên Economic Zone (EZ) into a multi-industry hub that also integrates urban development and resort tourism.

In 2024, the province published a list of 70 projects calling for investment through 2030. Of these, 37 are located outside the Nam Phu Yên EZ, including 13 trade, service and tourism projects, nine urban and social housing projects, eight agricultural projects and two infrastructure development projects.

Notable projects include the 420ha An Hòa Hải Eco-Tourism and Resort Complex worth VNĐ4.2 trillion, the 300ha Bãi Từ Nham High-End Tourism Area valued at VNĐ3 trillion and two residential housing project worth a combined investment exceeding over VNĐ4 trillion.

Within the Nam Phú Yên EZ, 33 projects are currently calling for investment. These span a range of sectors including urban development, industrial parks, logistics, energy and healthcare. Key projects include a 350ha petrochemical refinery complex worth $5 billion, a $1.8 billion LNG warehouse project and the Vũng Rô Bay High-End Resort valued at VNĐ20 trillion.

Last year, the province attracted 18 investment projects worth a total registered capital of over VNĐ3.2 trillion. — VNS