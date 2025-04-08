VN’s textile industry breaks new ground with flame-resistant exports

HÀ NỘI — Just one year since production began, the innovative line of flame-retardant products at the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) is opening the door to fresh export opportunities.

This breakthrough comes as a result of a memorandum of understanding between Vinatex and the UK-based Coats Group, a global leader in high-performance threads and materials. The project has already received high marks under Coats’ rigorous supplier evaluation system.

According to Vinatex Chairman Lê Tiến Trường, the group has successfully transitioned from development to commercial production, officially joining the global supply chain for safety apparel. With early orders secured, the company is on track to reach at least US$5 million in export revenue this year, with ambitious targets set for 2030.

One of the project’s most notable achievements is the successful production of flame-resistant fabrics using heat-resistant fibre and specialised chemical treatments that prevent thermal penetration. This not only represents a technological leap for Việt Nam but also reduces reliance on imported materials and strengthens the country’s control over its production processes. Finished garments are now being introduced to international buyers.

The products have also earned globally recognised safety certificates, affirming their quality and compliance with the industry’s most stringent standards. Vinatex recently showcased the line at major international exhibitions, including the 2024 International Fire Safety and Security Expo in HCM City, attracting strong interest from partners across the globe.

Despite this early success, Trường said the journey has just begun. This is the first step in a long-term commitment, he noted, highlighting the importance of maintaining equipment reliability, consistent product quality, and top-tier customer service while navigating external pressures such as geopolitical instability and global market volatility.

Flame-resistant textiles and apparel are a specialised field, designed for high-risk industries where worker safety is paramount. These products must not only be competitively priced but must also meet the highest standards of performance and reliability to earn customer trust, Trường added.

Looking ahead, Vinatex has positioned this cooperation project not just as a business initiative but as a global solution for protective fabrics and apparel. This is more than a product, it’s a commitment to protecting workers' lives, he stressed.

As the project moves into its next phase, Vinatex CEO Cao Hữu Hiếu affirmed the group’s full backing. Vinatex is mobilising every resource, from financial, human, to technological ones, to ensure not only immediate success but also long-term and sustainable growth, he said.

This initiative marks a crucial step in Vinatex’s strategy to expand into the high-tech textile sector, which is challenging but also offers vast potential. From 2025 to 2030, the group will focus on new and distinctive products with high value to strengthen its competitiveness and promote sustainable development.

For Coats, the partnership is equally strategic. With deep expertise in high-performance materials and a strong legacy in apparel innovation, Coats is helping Vinatex gain access to cutting-edge technologies and broader markets.

Evendi Evendi, Managing Director of Performance Materials for Asia and ANZ at Coats, described the collaboration as a fusion of strengths. This isn’t just about garments, it’s about reshaping the standards of the entire protective wear industry. Together, the two sides are delivering world-class solutions that are innovative, reliable, and responsive to market changes.

With their partnership renewed and momentum growing, Vinatex and Coats are ready to chart new territory, push innovation further, and redefine what’s possible in global safety apparel, he noted. — VNS