Việt Nam featured by French broadcaster as emerging global manufacturing hub

HÀ NỘI — French broadcaster TF1 aired a nearly four-minute feature on April 7, spotlighting Việt Nam as a rising destination for global investment.

Titled “Made in Vietnam: le nouvel atelier du monde” (Made in Việt Nam: The new workshop of the world,” the report highlighted the country’s rapid industrial transformation.

Produced by a TF1 crew on the ground in Việt Nam, the segment focused on the country's northern region that has swiftly evolved from an agricultural region into a high-tech industrial centre. Areas near Hà Nội and Hải Phòng are now dotted with modern factories, many replacing wetlands and rice fields, prompting locals to describe the changes as complete and fast.

According to the report, Việt Nam's competitive labour costs and tax incentives have drawn major foreign investors. Samsung of the Republic of Korea has already poured 18 billion EUR (US$19.7 billion) into facilities in the suburbs of Hà Nội, turning the area into a strategic manufacturing base.

French firms are also expanding, including a semiconductor company planning to hire 200 workers within three years. Meanwhile, Pegatron, an Apple and Tesla supplier, has invested 500 million EUR in a new plant, aiming to employ 20,000 workers.

The report noted that over 100 multinational companies now operate in Việt Nam, fueling one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies. It concluded by describing Việt Nam, with a population of 100 million, as a potential new “Asian dragon” in global manufacturing. — VNS