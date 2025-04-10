Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

UAE company considers investing in data centres and AI infrastructure in Việt Nam

April 10, 2025 - 14:31
​​G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology holding company, is exploring opportunities to collaborate with Việt Nam in developing sustainable data centres under 10 MW and building AI-related infrastructure.
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng meets with Ali Al Amie, Senior Vice President and Head of Emerging Markets at Group 42 Holding Ltd (G42). — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Senior Vice President and Head of Emerging Markets at Group 42 Holding Ltd (G42), Ali Al Amie, said that from March 24 to 25, the company joined a UAE business delegation to survey Việt Nam.

During the visit, G42 held discussions with several leading Vietnamese companies regarding potential investments and partnerships in digital infrastructure, including in large-scale data centres.

G42 expressed strong interest in partnering with Việt Nam to invest in sustainable data centres under 10 MW, develop AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centres and help build a high-tech human resources bank within the country.

The intentions were shared during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng in Dubai (UAE) on April 9.

At the meeting, G42 executives also proposed three key initiatives to enhance the effectiveness of the group's investments in Việt Nam. It includes revising policies to make them more cloud-technology friendly and strengthening the necessary infrastructure.

The company recommends that the Government issue clear guidance on partnership models between G42 and relevant Vietnamese agencies and partners, welcoming stronger investment cooperation.

In response, Deputy PM Dũng said that Việt Nam is undergoing a strong transition toward a digital economy, which demands substantial data capacity, especially for AI development. 

Việt Nam is currently planning a national data centre, while encouraging private investment in data centres.

He added several considerations for G42, including the need for clean, stable energy sources, skilled human resources and the careful selection of partners for implementation. 

Deputy PM Dũng requested G42 to ensure that the data centre it builds meets international standards, comparable to those used by global partners.

He also suggested that G42 is informed about specific recommendations on regulatory reforms needed to support cloud computing. The Government will study and, if deemed appropriate, consider revising relevant policies and regulations. He assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology to coordinate with G42 in carrying out this task.

On infrastructure investment, he said that Vietnam is accelerating its investment in data centres, 5G networks and shared infrastructure to support digital transformation. The Government encourages both domestic and foreign enterprises to co-invest in infrastructure.

He further pointed out that ​​there are many reputable partners in Việt Nam that G42 can cooperate with, including CMC Corporation, FPT Corporation, VNPT Group and Viettel Group.

Việt Nam is implementing a digital transformation support programme for one million businesses, five million household enterprises and 20,000 cooperatives. Deputy PM Dũng expressed his hope that G42 would participate in this initiative by helping to train personnel and upgrade technological solutions. — BIZHUB/VNS

Việt Nam data centre foreign investors market artificial intelligence (AI)

see also

More on this story

Economy

Business talks about adapting to US tariff policy

Dr Trương Minh Huy Vũ, Director of the HCM City Institute for Development Studies, emphasised the need to diversify export markets, strengthen international cooperation, and maximise the advantages of existing free trade agreements (FTAs).
Economy

Việt Nam shares practices in applying rules of origin on exports

Hiền explained that rules of origin are a set of criteria used to determine the country where a product is manufactured (i.e. country of origin). These rules are especially important for goods produced using inputs from multiple countries, and require clearly defined methods and standards to identify the origin accurately.
Economy

VietCham Thailand connects Vietnamese, Thai businesses

VietCham Thailand aims to work as a key platform for companies to exchange ideas, seize opportunities and tackle challenges together. It is also hoped to assist businesses in accessing markets, expanding partnerships and beefing up economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom