UAE company considers investing in data centres and AI infrastructure in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Senior Vice President and Head of Emerging Markets at Group 42 Holding Ltd (G42), Ali Al Amie, said that from March 24 to 25, the company joined a UAE business delegation to survey Việt Nam.

During the visit, G42 held discussions with several leading Vietnamese companies regarding potential investments and partnerships in digital infrastructure, including in large-scale data centres.

G42 expressed strong interest in partnering with Việt Nam to invest in sustainable data centres under 10 MW, develop AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centres and help build a high-tech human resources bank within the country.

The intentions were shared during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng in Dubai (UAE) on April 9.

At the meeting, G42 executives also proposed three key initiatives to enhance the effectiveness of the group's investments in Việt Nam. It includes revising policies to make them more cloud-technology friendly and strengthening the necessary infrastructure.

The company recommends that the Government issue clear guidance on partnership models between G42 and relevant Vietnamese agencies and partners, welcoming stronger investment cooperation.

In response, Deputy PM Dũng said that Việt Nam is undergoing a strong transition toward a digital economy, which demands substantial data capacity, especially for AI development.

Việt Nam is currently planning a national data centre, while encouraging private investment in data centres.

He added several considerations for G42, including the need for clean, stable energy sources, skilled human resources and the careful selection of partners for implementation.

Deputy PM Dũng requested G42 to ensure that the data centre it builds meets international standards, comparable to those used by global partners.

He also suggested that G42 is informed about specific recommendations on regulatory reforms needed to support cloud computing. The Government will study and, if deemed appropriate, consider revising relevant policies and regulations. He assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology to coordinate with G42 in carrying out this task.

On infrastructure investment, he said that Vietnam is accelerating its investment in data centres, 5G networks and shared infrastructure to support digital transformation. The Government encourages both domestic and foreign enterprises to co-invest in infrastructure.

He further pointed out that ​​there are many reputable partners in Việt Nam that G42 can cooperate with, including CMC Corporation, FPT Corporation, VNPT Group and Viettel Group.

Việt Nam is implementing a digital transformation support programme for one million businesses, five million household enterprises and 20,000 cooperatives. Deputy PM Dũng expressed his hope that G42 would participate in this initiative by helping to train personnel and upgrade technological solutions. — BIZHUB/VNS