Đà Nẵng international terminal rated five-star by Skytrax

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng International Terminal No 2 has been awarded five stars by the international airport rating agency Skytrax at the World Airport Awards in Spain - the second such award in a row, following a win last year.

A source from the Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT), which manages the terminal, said it was the only Vietnamese representative in the list of the five terminals in the world achieving the five-star status.

Meanwhile, the Đà Nẵng International Airport has been ranked in the list of 100 top airports in the world, and one of the best ten airports in Asia.

AHT's second award in two years was due to it offering a more convenient service for passengers.

The terminal has become the first ‘smart’ terminal in Việt Nam with fully automatic services from check-in to boarding including self-service bag drop, self-check-in kiosks, use of an Auto Gate, an automatic immigration declaration system, video call kiosks and multi-language information screens.

AHT said the terminal has also installed AI-powered cameras at aviation procedure handling zones, with more mobile apps in providing smart support solutions for passengers.

Đà Nẵng has 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are international, servicing around 112 flights per day. The terminal is designed to handle 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo a year by 2030.

AHT said the expansion project for terminal No 2 would start on the National Day (September 2) in order for it to host more cargo flights and passengers visiting Đà Nẵng.

The city’s tourism department said the city has welcomed 2.53 million tourists, of which 1.26 million were from overseas, in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 19.2 per cent over the same period last year.