Vietnamese pomelo hits Lotte Mart shelves in South Korea

HÀ NỘI — On April 10, Việt Nam marked a significant milestone in its agricultural export journey with Vietnamese pomelos officially arriving on the shelves of South Korea’s Lotte Mart supermarket chain.

Following the initial shipment to Lotte Mart’s Jamsil branch, the retailer plans to expand distribution to other stores depending on market reaction.

A Lotte Mart representative praised the potential of Vietnamese pomelos, citing their naturally sweet flavour, high vitamin C content and appeal to South Korean consumer preferences.

This event highlights the quality of Vietnamese produce meeting international standards and demonstrates the concerted efforts of businesses and authorities from both nations in promoting Việt Nam - South Korea economic cooperation.

For Vietnamese businesses, this is a major incentive to invest in processing technologies, enhance product quality, build brand identity and boost competitiveness in global markets.

The Việt Nam Trade Office in South Korea reaffirmed its commitment to supporting companies in accessing market information, connecting with partners, completing export procedures and diversifying products. It aims to lay the groundwork for a stronger presence of Vietnamese produce in South Korea’s market.

By the end of 2024, South Korea remained Việt Nam’s third-largest trading partner, trailing only China and the US. Bilateral trade volume reached around US$82 billion in 2024, a 7.4 per cent increase year-on-year.

According to the Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI), South Korea's fresh fruit imports surged to a record $1.45 billion in 2024, up 20.1 per cent from 2023. This trend reflects South Korea’s increasing demand for imported fruits, as domestic production faces challenges from adverse weather and climate change.

Experts forecast that South Korea’s fruit imports will continue to rise. KREI projects total imports, including fresh, dried and frozen fruits, to reach 817,000 tonnes in 2025, and 865,000 tonnes by 2034.

South Korea is currently Việt Nam’s fifth-largest fruit export market, after China, the US, the EU and Japan.

Việt Nam’s annual fruit output exceeds 12 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

With pomelo yielding around 1.2 million tonnes, the potential for growth in the South Korean market is considerable.

South Korean consumers are showing an increasing preference for nutritious tropical fruits, creating opportunities for Vietnamese pomelos to compete with products from the US, such as apples and oranges and Thailand, such as durians and rambutans.

The average export price of Vietnamese pomelo to South Korea stands at $2.4 per kilogramme, about 30 per cent higher than the price in China ($1.8 per kilogramme). It indicates the significant added value the market offers. — VNS