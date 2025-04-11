Science ministry launches portal to recognise innovative digital products

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology has launched an online information portal to receive, assess and introduce new innovative products and technological solutions that have been successfully implemented in Việt Nam.

The portal, which can be accessed at nq57.mst.gov.vn, is an important step to actualise the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on creating breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Organisations, businesses and individuals can register their products on the portal, submit requests for assessment, and track feedback and results online, without submitting any paperwork.

The review process will be made public by the Ministry of Science and Technology, enabling the community to access and learn about ‘Make in Vietnam’ products and solutions.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on April 9, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Phạm Đức Long said that the platform is not only a tool to support the digital transformation process, but also a bridge between technological initiatives and development policies, which will help to enhance national competitiveness.

"More than just a digital platform, the portal represents a new spirit, inspiring entrepreneurship, creativity, innovation, increased work efficiency and productivity, and encouraging autonomy, confidence, self-reliance, resilience and national pride," he said.

"The portal values even the smallest ideas and products,” he added. “As long as the product is useful, it will be recognised and featured on the platform."

The platform is not to be confused with the ‘Make in Vietnam’ awards, which celebrate outstanding digital products and solutions that have already achieved breakthroughs and show great potential for further implementation in the country. — VNS