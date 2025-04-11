Huế calls for investment in the Chân Mây-Lăng Cô Economic Zone

HÀ NỘI — The central city of Huế is calling for investment in many key projects within the Chân Mây-Lăng Cô Economic Zone for the period of 2025–2026, aiming to give a facelift to its important southern economic region.

Covering an area of more than 27,100 hectares, the zone has five main functional areas: a port area, an industrial area, a non-tariff area, an urban area and a tourist site.

According to the Huế city Economic and Industrial Zones Authority, the zone has mostly completed its main transportation routes and has a wastewater treatment system with a capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per day, along with a solid waste treatment site.

In addition, the zone has fully developed infrastructure for four resettlement projects covering up to 125 hectares, with the capacity of accommodating approximately 3,000 households.

According to the city master plan, the Chân Mây-Lăng Cô Economic Zone is expected to be developed into a modern coastal urban area spanning 447 sq km.

The plan envisions a clean industrial and seaport urban area, a modern international trade hub, and a tourism, resort and commercial urban area of international standards in the central key economic region, closely linked with Đà Nẵng city. The focus will be on preparing infrastructure and technical facilities to meet the criteria of a tier-3 urban area, and upgrade it into a township or city from 2030 to 2045.

Phan Quốc Sơn, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Finance, said that the city is prioritising resources to complete synchronised infrastructure in economic and industrial parks. It will provide support and favourable conditions for investors to implement infrastructure development projects, and step up efforts to improve the investment and business environment, as well as attract investment.

To reach a double-digit GRDP growth target for 2025, the city’s leaders have directed departments, sectors and localities to implement key tasks set out from the beginning of the year.

Accordingly, the city will continue to enhance the effectiveness of four task forces responsible for managing investment projects, with a focus on expediting procedures for them to break ground and become operational, as well as those that have completed investor selection and land-use fee collection within 2025. — VNS