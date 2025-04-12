Việt Nam's government negotiating team for trade talks with US established

HÀ NỘI — A Government negotiating team on trade issues with the United States has been established, according to a decision issued by the Prime Minister on Saturday.

The team is headed by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, with Deputy Minister Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân serving as deputy head.

Other members include deputy ministers from the ministries of Finance, Agriculture and Environment, Science and Technology, Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, a Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam, and the Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Nguyễn Quốc Dũng.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will serve as the team’s standing agency.

A working group composed of officials from relevant ministries and agencies will assist in the negotiation process.

The team has three main responsibilities: leading the development of negotiation scenarios and plans with the United States on a reciprocal trade agreement in the spirit of 'harmonised benefits, shared risks' with national interests in mind; conducting negotiations to reach an appropriate, stable and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement; and reporting to the Prime Minister on the process and results, including policy recommendations for implementation after the agreement is signed.

The decision takes effect on the date of signing, with all named members and relevant agencies responsible for its implementation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the US administration had appointed him as the chief negotiator for discussions with Việt Nam.

Per the reciprocal tariffs unveiled by the Donald Trump administration earlier this month, Việt Nam is subjected to a 46 per cent tariffs on all goods into the US, on top of baseline 10 per cent. — VNS