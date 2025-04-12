FPT Long Chau wins “Digital Innovation of the Year” at 2025 Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards

KUALA LUMPUR — FPT Long Châu Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre on April 10 was honoured “Digital Innovation of the Year” at the 2025 Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards in Kuala Lumpur.

The Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards, organised by Healthcare Asia magazine, is a leading industry publication dedicated to healthcare investors, policymakers, and executives across the continent.

Winners are selected based on their creativity, real-world impact, and scalability - criteria that FPT Long Châu has met with distinction.

The award recognises FPT Long Châu’s efforts to improve accessibility, safety, and patient convenience by leveraging advanced digital tools.

As Việt Nam accelerates its national digital transformation agenda, particularly in healthcare, the company is playing a pioneering role in aligning with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo, which outlines a roadmap to build a modern, inclusive, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.

The company’s digital-first approach is rooted in the philosophy of enhancing customer experience through innovation.

It has heavily invested in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data, to streamline healthcare delivery while maintaining robust data privacy protections.

This commitment has resulted in the development of one of Việt Nam’s most widely used healthcare apps, with over 5.5 million downloads and 2.9 million digital orders processed in 2024 alone.

Key features of the app have proven impactful such as smart prescription scanning, AI-powered medication reminders, and a comprehensive digital vaccination record.

The medication reminder system boasts 98 per cent accuracy, significantly improving adherence to treatment plans.

The digital vaccination record, which now serves over 150,000 users with 65 per cent linking to family accounts, has led to a 20 per cent increase in vaccination compliance and a 98 per cent reduction in documentation errors.

A standout achievement in 2024 was the integration of the national electronic identity system, VNeID, through a partnership with the RAR Centre under the Ministry of Public Security.

Since January 2025, Vietnamese citizens have been able to securely purchase medicines online using VNeID, ensuring data privacy and transaction transparency.

More importantly, VNeID is now embedded into the National Digital Health Record system, allowing users to manage their health data conveniently and efficiently.

Nguyễn Đỗ Quyên, deputy CEO of FPT Retail and COO of FPT Long Châu, said this award is not only a recognition of the firm's relentless efforts in pursuing innovation but also a powerful motivation for FPT Long Châu to continue contributing to a healthier Việt Nam.

By remaining steadfast in its commitment to advanced technology investment and pairing it with the dedication of healthcare professionals, the company continues to deliver meaningful and practical healthcare solutions.

“Our goal is to ensure that the Vietnamese people have access to high-quality, transparent, and convenient medical services at reasonable costs,” she said.

As a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, FPT Long Châu currently operates a nationwide network of over 2,000 pharmacies and vaccination centres, making it one of the country’s largest healthcare providers.

FPT Long Châu’s award underscores Việt Nam’s growing influence in the region’s digital health transformation and sets the stage for even greater innovation in the years ahead. — VNS