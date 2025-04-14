Italy's Liguria region eyes stronger economic cooperation with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — An Asia-Việt Nam business dialogue has been held in Italian city of Genoa, focusing on opportunities for economic, cultural and innovation cooperation between Liguria region and Việt Nam.

Jointly organised by Liguria International, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (ICHAM), and the Asian Economic and Cultural Council, the April 11 event brought together over 50 representatives from Italian organisations, companies and institutions, highlighting Việt Nam's importance as Italy's main trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The dialogue featured expert insights into regional trade dynamics, real-world business case studies, and analysis of Việt Nam’s fast-evolving key sectors - from manufacturing to technological innovation - amid shifting global trends.

In his opening remarks, Carlo Golda, President of Liguria International, underscored the strategic value of deepening relations with Southeast Asia, especially Việt Nam, given Liguria’s strengths in maritime trade, logistics and manufacturing.

Genoa Deputy Mayor Mario Mascia, responsible for economic development, highlighted recent advances in Việt Nam-Liguria cooperation, notably through port development missions.

Honorary Consul Sandra Scagliotti emphasised the growing importance of cultural diplomacy and academic exchange in reinforcing bilateral relations, while Fulvio Albano, Chairman of the Asia Economic Cultural Council, encouraged viewing Việt Nam as both a trade partner and a strategic gateway into ASEAN markets.

ICHAM President Michele D’Ercole provided updates on preparations for Italy Expo 2025 in HCM City and urged Ligurian companies to seize the opportunity to connect with Vietnamese markets.

Joining the event virtually from Shanghai, Lorenzo Riccardi, President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China, identified Việt Nam as a vital hub in Italian companies' Asia-focused growth strategies.

Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Italy Dương Phương Thảo delivered an overview of Việt Nam’s dynamic economy, citing its impressive post-war development and sustained growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. She highlighted Việt Nam’s network of 17 free trade agreements - covering markets that account for 60 per cent of global GDP - with the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) offering especially strong potential for Italian businesses.

Thảo introduced key infrastructure projects such as the North-South Expressway, new international airports, seaports and 5G telecom networks and invited Ligurian companies to take part in Việt Nam International Sourcing 2025, scheduled to take place on September 4-6 in HCM City and Italy Expo Đà Nẵng, which is expected to be the largest Italian trade fair ever in Việt Nam. — VNS