Italy to promote trade links with beach city

ĐÀ NẴNG – Italy would host the Italian Expo 2025 in the beach city this November, in boosting trade ties, people-to-people cultural exchanges and business links between Italian and Vietnamese, as well as Đà Nẵng City.

The head of the Consulate General of Italy in HCM City, Enrico Padula shared the plan during a working visit with the central city’s leaders, stressing the deeper friendship relationships, culture, trade and investment in the near future.

Enrico Padula said the event will be a progressive move in the linkage between Italy and Đà Nẵng City following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on friendship and cooperation relations with inked by Genoa City and Đà Nẵng at the City Partnership Forum in January.

He said Italy had already sent teams to participate in the annual Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival.

Parente Fireworks had won Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival twice in 2011-12, and Martarello triumphed in 2017-18 – dominated the fireworks title since it debuted in 2008.

Enrico Padula said Italy would consider introducing an Consulate General office in the city, in boosting the comprehensive co-operation and investment.

He said Italy, in co-operation with Belgium, Germany, launched a joint visa application centre in Đà Nẵng from 2019 to facilitate tourists and residents from Việt Nam and the three European countries applying for tourism and investment visas.

Vice standing chairman of the city, Hồ Kỳ Minh said Đà Nẵng would create the best conditions and support to help Italian businesses hosting the Italian Expo 2025.

He hoped that the event would set up a wide open opportunity for business communities from cities in Italy and Đà Nẵng building closer links for better trade and investment.

In early 2025, MSC Poesia cruise ship brought the first visitors from Italy and Europe to explore the city and Hội An. VNS