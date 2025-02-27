Hà Nội goals to become Southeast Asia's leading science and tech hub by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội sets its sights on becoming a leading centre for science, technology and innovation in Southeast Asia by 2030.

The city also aims to ensure that its digital economy accounts for at least 40 per cent of its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by that time.

To achieve the goals, Hà Nội is implementing a range of policies and initiatives while actively seeking support from experts, scientists, and the business community to make breakthroughs in digital economic development and digital transformation.

Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh announced these goals during a meeting with scientists on February 26. He also emphasised Hà Nội’s commitment to listening to the opinions of experts to build the city as a leading hub in science, technology and innovation in the region.

The meeting followed the Politburo's issuance of Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which focuses on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Hà Nội has also set several ambitious milestones for 2030. Of which, the city aims for over 50 per cent of local enterprises to implement innovation in their operations.

The city plans to attract one or two large technology corporations to invest in research and production in the city.

It expects to create a robust innovation ecosystem that connects enterprises, research institutes, universities and government agencies, ensuring seamless collaboration across all sectors.

At present, Hà Nội is heavily investing in the development of digital infrastructure, with a particular focus on expanding 5G coverage throughout the city. This will help create an environment conducive to the growth of high-tech applications.

The city is also prioritising research and development in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, semiconductor technology, and digital platforms.

These advanced technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in supporting Hà Nội’s digital transformation and its push towards becoming a global leader in innovation.

Another key focus for Hà Nội is the development of an open scientific data system. The city aims to encourage the commercialisation of data to serve the growing digital economy.

This data-driven solutions will be vital in optimising various sectors, including transportation, healthcare, education, and resource management.

Hà Nội is also working to build a smart urban model, where digital data and technology are integrated to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of city operations.

The city will continue to improve mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. — BIZHUB.VN/VNS