HCM City, India promote information technology cooperation

HCM CITY — HCM City wants to enhance cooperation with Indian information technology corporations and innovative startups to jointly implement high-tech projects, especially in artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee told a seminar in HCM City on February 27.

In his opening speech at the “India-Việt Nam Seminar on Potential Collaboration,” deputy chairman Võ Văn Hoan emphasised the crucial role of the IT sector in the city’s comprehensive development strategy.

The city recognises that IT is not only a key economic sector but also a foundation for improving the quality of life for citizens, enhancing administrative management efficiency, and promoting sustainable development, he said.

He stressed that the city is focusing on investing in digital infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation across various fields such as education, healthcare, transportation, and public services, and aiming to build an e-government, digital economy, digital society, and smart city.

The city achieved impressive results in the digital economy sector in 2024, he said.

“In the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, HCM City is committed to continuing to invest heavily in information technology infrastructure, creating an intelligent, creative environment to attract both domestic and international technology businesses, especially from countries with advanced technological levels like India,” he affirmed.

He stressed: “India is known as a technology powerhouse with numerous large tech companies and thousands of talented professionals. HCM City is eager to closely collaborate with Indian businesses, from large corporations to innovative startups, to promote high-tech projects, especially in fields such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and software solutions for various industries.”

Additionally, the city also wants to deepen collaboration with Indian partners in developing human resources for the sector through training programmes, seminars, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

"The city government is committed to creating the most favourable conditions for Indian businesses to invest, collaborate, and develop sustainably," he said.

The city seeks to have its digital economy contributing 25 per cent to the city’s GRDP, through policies supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in digital transformation, promoting e-commerce, and facilitating innovation.

With special incentives for technology companies, especially in research and development, the city offers an attractive investment environment. The city’s dynamic, creative, and abundant workforce of approximately one million IT engineers is a special competitive advantage, he added.

Vipra Pandey, Indian Consul General in HCM City, said: “The ICT market in Việt Nam is showing significant potential, driven by a combination of government initiatives, a young and tech-savvy population, and increasing digital adoption across various sectors.”

He noted that initiatives like the “National Digital Transformation Programme" and active investments in digital infrastructure, including 5G, are pushing for widespread digital integration and Việt Nam’s ambition to become the IT hub of Southeast Asia.

“At present, a few key trends are observed such as the expansion of software development and IT services; growth of e-commerce and digital payment platforms; and increased adoption of cloud computing and AI, providing opportunities for Indian ICT firms to invest and do business in Việt Nam,” he said.

At the seminar, Cao Thị Phi Vân, deputy director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC), introduced the city's investment environment, emphasising its leading economic position, modern infrastructure, and abundant human resources.

She also spoke about the potential for investment in industrial zones, high-tech parks, particularly in the fields of information technology and digital technology, according to the city's development orientation until 2030. Moreover, the city is ready to welcome foreign investors with favourable policies.

Liêu Thị Phượng, representative of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), underscored the growth potential of Việt Nam's digital economy, high-quality IT workforce, tax incentives, and Vietnamese Government's commitment to digital transformation and smart city development.

She stated that ICC is committed to supporting Indian businesses in exploring investment opportunities in Việt Nam and building long-term strategic partnerships.

Also at the seminar, the ICC signed cooperation agreements with the HCM City Union of Business Associations and the HCM City Computer Association. — VNS