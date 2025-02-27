Bắc Ninh licences 48 new FDI projects worth over $200m

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh has licenced 48 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth over US$210 million so far this year, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Meanwhile, 30 existing FDI projects have been approved for capital addition with a total of $1.2 billion.

The local authorities also approved capital contributions and purchases of shares and capital contributions by foreign investors at economic organisations with a total value of $3.91 million.

Cumulatively, the province now has 2,459 valid FDI projects with a total registered capital of nearly $31.3 billion, the department said.

In the first two months of 2025, Bắc Ninh granted licences to 24 domestic investment projects worth VNĐ111.19 trillion ($4.35 billion). It also allowed 14 operating projects to raise their capital by over VNĐ896 billion.

So far, Bắc Ninh is home to 1,629 valid domestic investment projects with total registered capital of over VNĐ390.7 trillion. — VNS