Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN mulls merging laws, streamlining export mechanisms

February 27, 2025 - 09:48
Export markets, such as South Korea and Japan, have their own regulations and do not ask for the conformity certification mandated by the Vietnamese government, leaving local businesses with extra costs and time wasted on paperwork.
Workers at a high-tech agricultural farm in the northern province of Bắc Ninh. VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Văn Nhiều

HÀ NỘI — Recent proposals to amend key regulatory frameworks have been put forward to address shortcomings in Việt Nam's Law on Standards and Technical Regulations and the Law on Product Quality.

In a recent development, the Hanoi Association of Science and Technology and the Vietnam Association of Science and Technology have submitted several written recommendations to the government.

Their proposals include merging the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations with the Law on Product Quality into a single, updated legal framework, removing the requirement for conformity certification. In the event a merger is not adopted, the two laws should introduce supplementary penalties and clearer guidelines for drafting sector-specific legal documents.

Economists and researchers suggest that technical solutions—such as barcodes or electronic labels—should be encouraged rather than mandated and that technical criteria for export goods should be aligned with the requirements of importing countries.

Outdated

Việt Nam's current legal framework has faced significant challenges that necessitate urgent reform. After more than ten years in operation, these two laws have demonstrated numerous difficulties that impede business activities, said economists and industry insiders.

For instance, the requirement for conformity certification under Clause 48 of the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations imposes a significant administrative and financial burden on businesses that already adhere to national technical standards and assume responsibility for product quality. This process not only incurs additional costs—up to VNĐ1 billion per year for some companies—but also causes delays that undermine their competitiveness in international markets.

In addition, export markets, such as South Korea and Japan, have their own product regulations and do not ask for the conformity certification mandated by the Vietnamese government, leaving local businesses with extra costs and time spent on paperwork.

These concerns have been echoed by industry leaders, who offered insights into the practical challenges and potential impacts of the current regulations.

Vice-Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Science and Technology Enterprises, Nguyễn Hồng Phong, who is also the CEO of an agricultural company, explained that the conformity certification process complicated operations for companies exporting fertilisers.

The Vice-Chairman of the Vietnam Fertiliser Association, Nguyễn Trí Ngọc, said the conformity certifications have little use in importing countries, meaning Vietnamese products can still be denied if they fail to meet buyers' standards.

Deputy General Director of Supe Phot Phat and Lam Thao Chemicals, Trần Đại Nghĩa, said the national technical regulations already represent the highest standard available businesses must follow, making the compulsory conformity largely redundant.

The Vice-Chair of the Vietnam Veterinary Association and the Association for the Production and Business of Veterinary Drugs, Nguyễn Thị Hương, said Vietnamese drug manufacturers have been exporting to more than 40 countries without the need for a conformity certificate.

Deputy Director of External Relations at Canon Vietnam Ltd Đào Thị Thu Huyền, said export markets—such as Japan, South Korea, Europe and the US—do not require conformity certification, barcode registration, origin codes or electronic labels, whereas these requirements have been imposed in Việt Nam.

The Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tạ Văn Tường, said while eliminating the conformity certification requirement is necessary, it should be accompanied by stricter penalties for non-compliance.

He advised producers to self-declare product quality in accordance with national standards and be held accountable if discrepancies arise, with regulators imposing sanctions based on these declarations. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Wood products businesses urged to diversify export markets

The outlook for Việt Nam’s wooden product exports in 2025 remains promising, but businesses need to adopt flexible strategies to cope with trade policy changes in key markets and diversify their export markets and product offerings to mitigate risks and sustain growth, according to industry insiders.
Economy

Conference discusses how companies can access export markets

Meeting market standards and regulations, encompassing certification requirements and mandates for clean, safe, and environmentally responsible products have emerged as crucial factors for success in penetrating international markets, particularly the US, a two-day conference, titled "Penetrating Global Market with a focus on the US Market," heard in HCM City.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam seeks UK support in developing financial centres

Deputy PM Nguyễn Hoà Bình encouraged UK investment in Việt Nam through direct projects and financial models, highlighting Việt Nam's efforts to develop regional and international financial centres as a key national policy aimed at mobilising resources for faster, more robust development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom