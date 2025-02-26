Việt Nam seeks UK support in developing financial centres

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình has called on the UK to support Việt Nam in training personnel for its planned regional and international financial centres in HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

During his meeting with UK Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew in Hà Nội on Wednesday, Deputy PM Bình commended the ambassador’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and underlined that Vietnam attaches importance to enhancing its strategic partnership with the UK and wants to elevate the relationship to a higher level in the near future.

Bình proposed increasing the exchange of all-level delegations and effectively implementing cooperation mechanisms, closely coordinating at multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the ASEAN-UK framework. He suggested arranging visits by Vietnamese leaders to the UK in 2025 on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the two countries' strategic partnership (2010-2025).

Discussing trade, investment, education, science, hi-tech, and climate change cooperation and people-to-people exchange, the Deputy PM noted the positive growth in bilateral trade, which reached over US$8 billion in 2024, an 18 per cent increase from 2023. He urged the UK to further open its market to Vietnamese products, that Việt Nam is strong and the UK needs.

He encouraged UK investment in Việt Nam through direct projects and financial models, highlighting Việt Nam's efforts to develop regional and international financial centres as a key national policy aimed at mobilising resources for faster, more robust development. These centres in HCM City and Đà Nẵng will play a crucial role in supporting green energy, the circular economy, and high-tech initiatives.

Việt Nam has been promoting the establishment of these financial hubs with effective support from the Tony Blair Institute. Bình expressed his hope that the UK would share its expertise in organising and managing financial centres. He also requested training for core personnel to manage the future centres and called on UK-based investors, banks, and financial institutions to explore opportunities in Việt Nam.

Ambassador Frew welcomed the opportunity to strengthen financial cooperation, emphasising the UK’s readiness to share its experience in operating international financial hubs. He noted that several British firms, investment funds, and banks have already established a presence in Việt Nam and see significant potential in the country’s plans to develop international financial centres. — VNA/VNS