Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Banks begin reducing deposit interest rates in response to PM’s directive

February 27, 2025 - 16:31
Several commercial banks have started reducing deposit interest rates by 0.1 to 0.4 percentage points in response to the Prime Minister’s directive to lower rates to help achieve the Government’s 8 per cent growth target in 2025.
A bank employee counts money for a customer at a private branch in HCM City. Several banks have begun lowering deposit interest rates following a directive from the Prime Minister. — VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp

HCM CITY — Several commercial banks have started reducing deposit interest rates by 0.1 to 0.4 percentage points in response to the Prime Minister’s directive to lower rates to help achieve the Government’s 8 per cent growth target in 2025.

VietBank has cut rates by 0.1 to 0.4 percentage points, while BVBank has lowered rates by 0.1 to 0.3 percentage points.

The Maritime Bank of Vietnam (MSB) and Eximbank have both reduced rates by 0.2 percentage points for specific terms.

Although these reductions are modest, they contrast with the recent upward trend in rates.

As of February 26, only three banks – GPBank, CBBank, and Woori Bank – offer rates of 6 per cent or higher for certain deposits.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) aims for stable lending rates to support the economy, while private banks compete to raise deposit rates to attract deposits.

The SBV is committed to monitoring the market and ensuring transparency in lending rates.

It will take strict action against banks that violate regulations, especially those that have recently increased deposit rates, as part of efforts to maintain economic stability.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has emphasised the importance of lowering lending rates to support economic growth, urging banks to reduce operating costs and prioritise credit for productive sectors.

Deposit rates reached a peak of over 12 per cent per annum at the end of 2022, following the collapse of a private bank, in which the SBV had intervened in order to safeguard the system’s safety.

As a result, deposit interest rates began to decline in March 2023, ultimately reaching a historic low of around 4 per cent per annum for both state-owned and private banks.

However, there has been a recent resurgence in the rates, with the current averages standing at 5 per cent for state-owned banks and over 6 per cent for private banks. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

HCM City, India promote information technology cooperation

HCM City wants to enhance cooperation with Indian information technology corporations and innovative startups to jointly implement high-tech projects, especially in artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee told a seminar in HCM City on February 27.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom