International food and hotel expo to take place in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Food & Hospitality Hanoi 2025 trade exhibition will be held at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre from March 18 to 20. The event will feature over 170 global companies, showcasing a diverse range of food and beverage products and hospitality services.

Key brands from countries including Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, the USA and more, will be on show, offering a great opportunity for businesses to discover high-quality products and keep up with the latest trends in the culinary world.

Over 7,200 trade visitors are expected to be there, making it a valuable platform for industry professionals. The exhibition will feature an array of products, including bakery, gelato, teas, coffee, wines, spirits and alcoholic beverages, as well as hospitality technologies, equipment and food packaging.

This year’s event marks a significant growth, with a 22 per cent increase in exhibitors compared to 2023 and a five per cent rise in international participation, reflecting Hà Nội's growing prominence in the global F&B and hospitality sectors. Renowned brands such as Andros Vietnam, Dalat Milk (TH True Milk), Tân Nhất Hương, Golden Farm and Vinabeef will be among the key participants.

The exhibition will also serve as a cultural and culinary exchange hub, with exhibitors from over 24 countries, bringing a rich fusion of international flavours and innovations to the Vietnamese market. Special international pavilions will be featured, including groups from the USA, Italy, Japan and Germany.

Highlights of the event include the third Hanoi Salon Culinaire, a highly anticipated gourmet competition where chefs will showcase their skills in various categories including speciality BBQs and pizza. The Vietnam Barista Competition (VBC) will also return, offering a stage for top coffee artists to compete, while the Vietnam Aromaster Championship (VAC) will test participants' sensory skills surrounding the beans, guided by Việt Nam’s leading barista academy.

The Asia's Excellent Taste Awards 2025 will be a significant event, honouring exceptional chefs, restaurants and F&B products. A panel of esteemed judges from international culinary organisations will evaluate the winners, making it a prestigious event in Việt Nam’s culinary landscape.

Visitors can also attend a series of seminars and conferences covering topics like optimising hotel operational costs, leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer experiences and exploring sustainable growth trends in the F&B industry. This is a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving food, beverage and hospitality sectors. — VNS