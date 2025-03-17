Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Thailand’s rail transport to boost innovation

March 17, 2025 - 10:38
The partnership focuses on enhancing the capability of human resources in the rail transport industry and developing rail technology and innovations to reduce reliance on imports.

 

Thailand’s 300 billion THB railway expansion in 2025: A New Era of Connectivity. Photo: thai.news

BANGKOK – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Rail Technology Research and Development Agency (RTRDA) will join hands to support the development of rail transport innovations, helping to boost the competitiveness of the country's rail industry and lessen its reliance on imported technology.

Transport Permanent Secretary Chayatan Phromson said the organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on rail transport development.

The partnership focuses on enhancing the capability of human resources in the rail transport industry and developing rail technology and innovations to reduce reliance on imports.

This collaboration aims to cut logistics costs while increasing the country's ability to compete with other nations in rail freight transport and the industrial sector.

Chayatan said hundreds of billions of THB have been invested in developing a new double-track train network with more than 300 kilometre-long railways, which is expected to finish later this year.

The RTRDA will next reach an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and various companies in the private sector to further develop the country's own rail transport innovations, said Chayatan.

SRT Governor Weeris Amrapal said the SRT and RTRDA are developing prototypes of Thai-manufactured locomotives, train carriages and train parts, aiming to assist the country's ongoing development of the rail transport system.

The SRT also plans to upgrade 500 non-air conditioned trains, as part of its railway rehabilitation plan, he said.

The improvement of the first 40 trains, under a THB295.6 million THB (US$8.42 million) budget, will see the upgrading of seat cushions and air conditioning systems, renovation of restrooms, and change in power supply to save costs in the long run. VNS

see also

More on this story

World

Singapore to apply AI in elderly care

As Singapore's aging population grows rapidly, projected to reach 25 per cent of the total population by 2030, technology is seen as a key solution to address healthcare workforce shortages.
World

Thai government pushes for gender equality

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Government is committed to promoting gender equality in all settings through various policies, including amending discriminatory laws, eradicating domestic violence, extending maternity leave, improving access to quality childcare, and supporting the Thai Women Empowerment Fund.
World

Shin, Waltz hold talks, reaffirm NK denuclearistion goals

South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and his US counterpart Michael Waltz Shin and Waltz agreed to work closely to devise and implement policies to counter North Korea in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Shin told reporters at a press briefing in Washington on Thursday.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom