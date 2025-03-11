Bhutan launches national strategy to eliminate gender-based violence by 2028

THIMPHU — Every two in five women in Bhutan suffer from intimate partner violence while 6.9 per cent report experiencing childhood sexual abuse. Over half of women and girls believe that violence against women is sometimes justified, revealing deep-seated societal and cultural norms that perpetuate gender-based violence (GBV).

These alarming statistics are detailed in the new National Strategy and Framework of Action on Eliminating Gender-Based Violence (2024-2028), launched on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The report, which lays out the country’s ambitious plan to combat all forms of GBV, highlights key contributing factors such as low education, childhood trauma, alcohol abuse, harmful masculinity, and gender inequality. Societal norms that favour men exacerbate these risks, underscoring the urgent need for change.

The strategy aims to eliminate GBV through a multi-pronged approach that focuses on fostering gender equality, transforming social norms, strengthening data collection, and providing inclusive services that empower survivors to live free from violence.

According to the World Health Organization, intimate partner and sexual violence have severe physical and mental health consequences for women, including injuries, reproductive issues, and psychological trauma.

Children exposed to violence are at higher risk of suffering emotional damage and facing a higher likelihood of perpetuating violence in adulthood.

These issues also bring about significant social and economic costs, such as isolation, lost productivity, and a reduced capacity for caregiving.

One of the significant challenges identified in the report is the unequal distribution of GBV services across Bhutan. Most services are concentrated in urban areas like Thimphu, leaving rural regions underserved.

The country has only one One-Stop Service Centre, located at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital, and the majority of shelters are city-based, leaving rural survivors without adequate access to care.

In addition, the absence of safe, emergency shelters, especially for people with disabilities, creates a critical protection gap.

The report also highlights a lack of standardised protocols for assisting LGBTQ+ individuals and people with disabilities, which further exacerbates the issue.

Another major obstacle is the insufficient funding for GBV response agencies. Many rely on unpredictable donor funding, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of these services. The absence of a coordinated data collection system among key service providers, including the justice sector, also impedes decision-making and policy development.

The National Strategy and Framework of Action aims to address these gaps through four key objectives: improving access to GBV services, promoting prevention, creating an enabling environment for survivors, and strengthening data and evidence.

By 2028, Bhutan aims to ensure that all survivors of GBV have access to high-quality, comprehensive response services, including those with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The strategy also calls for the expansion of empowerment and livelihood programmes to support survivors, ensuring that services remain uninterrupted during emergencies.

A cultural shift toward zero tolerance for GBV is also a major focus. The strategy emphasises the need for widespread education, awareness campaigns, and community engagement.

Policymakers, community leaders, and the general public will be targeted with information about the consequences of GBV, and partnerships with the media and local governments will help build support. The strategy also seeks to equip youth with the knowledge to recognise and respond to GBV.

In addition, there are also plans to strengthen the legal and institutional environment for GBV prevention, including addressing gaps in existing laws, improving coordination among service providers, and enhancing government financing for GBV initiatives.

To support these efforts, Bhutan will establish a comprehensive data collection and analysis system that will inform and improve GBV prevention and response programs. This will include strengthening data collection across key agencies, creating a central case management information system, and ensuring that stakeholders and the public have access to up-to-date information about GBV and harmful practices. — KUENSEL/ANN