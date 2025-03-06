Singapore urges social media platforms to strengthen measures against harmful content

HÀ NỘI — Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information has urged social media platforms to respond more effectively and promptly to user reports, as most currently take an average of five days or longer to act.

The ministry noted that in many cases, content violating community guidelines remained accessible even after being reported.

A recent government assessment of six designated social media services revealed shortcomings in user safety measures, particularly on X and HardwareZone. The assessment found that these platforms frequently failed to enforce their own community guidelines, exposing children to inappropriate content.

Online safety remains a key focus for the Singaporean government. In July 2023, the country introduced the Code of Practice for Online Safety, requiring designated social media platforms to minimize exposure to harmful content and improve reporting tools.

In January this year, the government expanded these efforts by introducing the Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services, which mandates age assurance measures for app platforms. This new code will take effect on March 31. — VNA/VNS