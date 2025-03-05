Filipino film ‘Sunshine’ earned the ‘Crystal Bear for Best Film’ at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival

MANILA The Filipino sports drama film Sunshine, produced by Project 8 Projects, directed by Antoinette Jadaone, and starring Maris Racal, garnered critical acclaim on the international film scene as it bagged the Crystal Bear for Best Film on February 21 at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

The prestigious Crystal Bear award is dedicated toward films with outstanding storytelling about the experiences and perspectives of youth. Sunshine won the Generation14plus competition under this award category.

“This film takes a sensitive view on its modern and socially critical topic and its strong message. It touched us not only through the acting performances, but also with its dark, yet hopeful and empowering atmosphere, which the filmmakers created with their way of storytelling,” commented the jury from Berlinale.

The storytelling in regard was the film’s exploration of the challenges faced by pregnant women in a relatively conservative and predominantly Catholic country all the while Racal’s Sunshine, a young gymnast, is confronted with challenges on the illegalities of abortion in the Philippines and her lack of right to choose between herself and her future, or the child she’s about to conceive.

Apart from confronting reproductive health rights, the film also banked upon the reality and struggles of athletes, especially those on the line of underfunded sports.

“As a woman who acknowledges her middle-class privilege, I want to tell the story of those who are not as fortunate. In a third world country, choice is a privilege,” said Jadaone in a Vogue Philippines interview.

The film initially debuted as the centerpiece program for the Toronto International Film Festival, where it first witnessed utmost success with sold-out screenings. Philippine Daily Inquirer/ANN