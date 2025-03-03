Bangkok launches crackdown on e-cigarettes near schools, aiming for 100% smoke-free zones

BANGKOK — Bangkok city officials have announced a stringent new initiative to eradicate e-cigarette sales and usage around schools, with a target of achieving 100 per cent smoke-free environments.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the increased accessibility of e-cigarettes to children, particularly through online platforms.

Associate Professor Thavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, presided over the Bangkok Narcotics Suppression and Prevention Operations Centre (BMA-NSOC) meeting last week, where the ambitious plan was unveiled.

The meeting, held at the Nopparat Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) and via video conference, focused on bolstering collaborative efforts to combat drug-related issues across the capital.

Key agenda items included updates on various anti-drug programmes, such as a TikTok-based creative media competition aimed at raising awareness, and the latest drug situation reports within Bangkok.

Progress reports were also presented on the city’s social rehabilitation centre, budget disbursements, community strengthening projects, and the ongoing monitoring of kratom, cannabis, and e-cigarette trends.

A primary focus of the discussion was the alarming rise in e-cigarette usage among young people. Officials expressed particular concern over the potential of e-cigarettes to act as a gateway to more serious drug use.

To address this, city police (known as ‘Thesakij’) will be instructed to work in close collaboration with police officers during patrols and operations. This joint effort aims to prevent the illicit sale of e-cigarettes and other narcotics to school children.

The immediate priority is to eliminate all retail and clandestine sales of e-cigarettes on school premises and in their surrounding areas. This initial phase will be followed by a citywide crackdown to ensure robust enforcement of the new regulations.

The goal is to achieve a 100 per cent e-cigarette and drug-free environment in and around schools. Initially, there should be a complete ban on both legal establishments and illicit sales of e-cigarettes in these areas, with plans for expansion to other locations to ensure decisive action is taken.

Furthermore, district offices and relevant agencies have been directed to ensure prompt and accurate data entry into the central information system. This will facilitate effective inter-agency coordination and information sharing. The next BMA-NSOC meeting is scheduled for March 27, where progress on these initiatives will be reviewed. — THE NATION/ANN