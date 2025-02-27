Politics & Law
Home World

Thailand unearths archaeological site dating back over 29,000 years

February 27, 2025 - 11:12
Din Cave, located 125m above sea level, has been a focus of archaeological interest since the discovery of prehistoric rock paintings in 1996.— Photo courtesy of the Bangkok Post

BANGKOK — A newly uncovered site in a cave at the Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, located in Kui Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, southern Thailand, indicates that human presence in the area may date back tens of thousands of years earlier than previously thought.

The skeletal remains of a child, affectionately nicknamed "Pangpond" after a popular Thai cartoon character, were unearthed during excavations at Din Cave, a site already known for its prehistoric rock art.

The Fine Arts Department (FAD) announced the findings, detailing the meticulous excavation that revealed the child's burial, estimated to be older than 29,000 years.

Din Cave, located 125m above sea level, has been a focus of archaeological interest since the discovery of prehistoric rock paintings in 1996.

Subsequent surveys revealed a network of chambers adorned with red-colored depictions of human figures, animals, and abstract designs, suggesting a rich cultural heritage.

The discovery of "Pangpond" not only adds a new chapter to Thailand's prehistory but also underscores the importance of continued archaeological exploration in Southeast Asia, a region vital to understanding the dispersal and adaptation of early humans.— VNA/VNS

