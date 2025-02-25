Thailand - A destination of foreign filmmakers and tourists

BANGKOK — The Thai government has thanked singer Lalisa Manobal for boosting international interest in Koh Samui through her role in The White Lotus Season 3.

Lalisa, globally known as Lisa of BLACKPINK, has driven a 65 per cent surge in US tourist interest and a 12 per cent rise in accommodation searches on Agoda.

The HBO series, created by Mike White, has shifted its setting to Thailand after filming in Hawaii and Sicily. Key locations include Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui’s Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park, Choeng Mon Beach, and Dusit Dhewa Cultural Centre.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan noted that luxury hotel bookings in Koh Samui have increased by 40 per cent due to the series. In 2024, foreign film productions in Thailand contributed US$196 million and created 29,000 jobs.

With The White Lotus drawing global attention, Thailand reinforces its appeal as a top destination for tourists and filmmakers alike. — VNA/VNS