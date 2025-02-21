Constitutional Court to conclude impeached South Korean President Yoon’s trial on Feb 25

SEOUL – The Constitutional Court of Korea on Thursday announced that it would hold the 11th and final hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial on Tuesday. The justices will hear Yoon’s final statement with no time limit.

Finishing the 10th hearing on Thursday night after examining three witnesses, the court’s acting Chief Moon Hyung-bae said that the 11th hearing is to take place on Tuesday at 2pm.

“There will be no time limit for the final arguments,” Moon said.

Following the final arguments from Yoon’s side as well as that of the National Assembly, which is prosecuting Yoon’s impeachment, the justices will deliberate and ultimately vote to determine the majority opinion.

A ruling would then be drafted, as would any potential dissenting or minority opinions.

The final ruling is expected to be announced around March 11.

Previously, the court delivered its ruling 14 days after the final argument in the 2004 impeachment trial of former President Roh Moo-hyun, and 11 days after former President Park Geun-hye’s final arguments in 2017.

Meanwhile, Cho Ji-ho, suspended Commissioner General of the Korean National Police Agency, who is considered to have knowledge on who orchestrated the military intrusion into the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from passing the motion to lift the martial law declaration on the night of Dec. 3, refused to answer majority of questions during the witness examination.

Cho, who has been summoned twice as a witness before but refused to appear citing health concerns due to leukemia, said he is “unable to testify.”

“I have been indicted in connection with this (collusion in executing the insurrection) case and am currently a defendant in a criminal trial at the Seoul Central District Court,” Cho told justices.

“Since these matters are included in the indictment, I ask for your understanding if I am unable to testify.”

Cho also avoided answering questions from the National Assembly’s side by saying “some parts are mentioned in the indictment, but I don’t think it’s appropriate to discuss them here.”

“I will explain everything during the trial. I have no intention of evading responsibility. I will reveal the facts as they are and take responsibility where necessary,” he added.

Cho, a veteran police officer of 34 years who held the highest position at the country’s national policy agency, is currently on trial at the Seoul Central District Court for charges related to insurrection. — The Korea Herald/ANN