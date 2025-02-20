India's Delhi elect fourth woman chief minister

NEW DELHI — Rekha Gupta (50), a first-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) has become Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister.

Gupta is the ninth chief minister of Delhi, and was sworn in at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. She was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ministers and a host of chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

Rekha Gupta is the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi. She is also the fourth Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister in the national capital.

With BJP stressing women empowerment, Rekha Gupta’s elevation will help the party emphasise its credentials among women.

Having risen from the ranks and served Delhi in different organisational capacities and as a councillor, Rekha Gupta is familiar with the issues and problems of the national capital.

Her name as the next Delhi CM was announced on Wednesday night after days of prolonged speculation about the possible choice. The results of Delhi assembly polls which were held on February 5 were declared on February 8.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalised communities and women.

She started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Having studied at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College, she became the president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and actively raised student issues.

As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on developing basic facilities in the area, such as libraries and parks. She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of the AAS, a NGO. — THE STATESMAN/ANN