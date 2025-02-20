Cambodia-ASEAN summit to boost intra-bloc economic cooperation

PHNOM PENH — The Cambodian Chamber of Commerce (CCC) will host the Cambodia-ASEAN Business Summit 2025 in Phnom Penh from March 5-6.

Themed “Accelerating ASEAN’s Connectivity: People, Infrastructure, and Trade”, the summit will be presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

It is expected to foster intra-bloc economic and development cooperation.

The two-day event will bring together government officials, experts, CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers from ASEAN member nations, representing diverse industries and sectors.

According to the CCC, the theme underscores Cambodia’s dedication to sustainable and inclusive growth, as embodied in the Cambodian government’s policy, while aligning with ASEAN’s overarching economic objectives.

In addition to these key sessions, the summit will also feature government-to-business meetings, sector-specific meetings, and one-on-one business matching to facilitate connection and cooperation among participants.

The Cambodia ASEAN Business Summit 2025 is poised to be a pivotal event, attracting a diverse audience and contributing significantly to accelerating economic growth, strengthening regional integration, and promoting sustainable development in Cambodia and the ASEAN region, the CCC said. — VNA/VNS