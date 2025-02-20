Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Cambodia-ASEAN summit to boost intra-bloc economic cooperation

February 20, 2025 - 16:25
The two-day event will bring together government officials, experts, CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers from ASEAN member nations, representing diverse industries and sectors.
Participants at the Cambodia-ASEAN Business Summit 2024 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. — Photo from khmertimeskh.com

PHNOM PENH — The Cambodian Chamber of Commerce (CCC) will host the Cambodia-ASEAN Business Summit 2025 in Phnom Penh from March 5-6.

Themed “Accelerating ASEAN’s Connectivity: People, Infrastructure, and Trade”, the summit will be presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

It is expected to foster intra-bloc economic and development cooperation.

The two-day event will bring together government officials, experts, CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers from ASEAN member nations, representing diverse industries and sectors.

According to the CCC, the theme underscores Cambodia’s dedication to sustainable and inclusive growth, as embodied in the Cambodian government’s policy, while aligning with ASEAN’s overarching economic objectives.

In addition to these key sessions, the summit will also feature government-to-business meetings, sector-specific meetings, and one-on-one business matching to facilitate connection and cooperation among participants.

The Cambodia ASEAN Business Summit 2025 is poised to be a pivotal event, attracting a diverse audience and contributing significantly to accelerating economic growth, strengthening regional integration, and promoting sustainable development in Cambodia and the ASEAN region, the CCC said. — VNA/VNS

ASEAN trade and investment

see also

More on this story

World

Malaysia, RoK resume FTA talks

The latest round of talks will take place in Kuala Lumpur from February 17 to 20, with discussions covering 11 key sectors, including goods, services, investment and economic cooperation.
World

Indonesia to launch new sovereign wealth fund this month

President Prabowo Subianto pushed for the launch of Danantara scheduled for February 24, after several delays. Prabowo has high hopes for Danantara to steer Indonesia on the right track towards the 8 per cent growth target he has set since taking office.
World

Thailand sets up task force to probe inferior products

From September to December 2024, Thai authorities took legal action in 21,227 cases, with damages tallying 1.14 billion THB (33.82 million USD). Confiscated items included supplements, food, medicines, medical equipment, cosmetics, electrical appliances and power banks.
World

Singapore warns of rising radicalisation cases

The Internal Security Department (ISD) announced on February 10 that two self-radicalised Singaporeans had been issued an Order of Detention and a Restriction Order under the Internal Security Act (ISA), respectively.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom