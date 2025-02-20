Politics & Law
Home World

Singapore elected to council of organisation that advances maritime navigation safety

February 20, 2025 - 20:56
International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) is a global body that develops standards, recommendations and guidelines on marine aids to navigation, vessel traffic services and e-navigation.
The declaration aims to provide support for member states to build their capacities in marine navigational aids. — THE STRAITS TIMES//ANN Photo

SINGAPORE — Singapore was elected to the council of the International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) from 2025 to 2027, at the organisation’s inaugural general assembly on Thursday.

Previously a non-governmental organisation known as the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities, IALA became an intergovernmental organisation in August 2024.

Singapore has been a national member of IALA since 1972, and a council member since 2018.

IALA is a global body that develops standards, recommendations and guidelines on marine aids to navigation, vessel traffic services and e-navigation.

The Singaporean Ministry of Transport said on Thursday that Singapore’s election to the council allows it to further strengthen its collaboration with IALA and member states in approving technical standards for the harmonisation of marine aids to navigation – such as lighthouses, buoys and fog signals – and fostering international partnerships.

On the first day of the general assembly on February 18, a document dubbed the Singapore Declaration was adopted to strengthen formal international collaboration for the development of maritime navigational aids.

The declaration also aims to provide support for member states to build their capacities in marine navigational aids.

Singapore will continue to work with IALA World-Wide Academy under an agreement to fund and support the capacity building and human resource development of IALA members, said its transport ministry. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN

