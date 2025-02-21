Thailand, China, and Myanmar unite to crack down on call center gangs

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai, along with Deputy Minister of Defence General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Liu Zhongyi, Assistant Minister of China’s Ministry of Public Security, and Aung Kyaw Kyaw, Deputy Minister of Myanmar’s Ministry of Home Affairs, visited Mae Sot Airport in Tak Province on Thursday evening to oversee the repatriation of Chinese nationals removed from Myawaddy, Myanmar, following a crackdown on call-centre scam operations.

As part of the repatriation process, buses transported the detainees to the airport, where they disembarked for security screenings, including checks for prohibited items and dangerous objects. They were then escorted onto a China Southern Airlines flight under strict security measures, with undercover Chinese personnel ensuring a secure transfer.

After the operation, Phumtham and his delegation proceeded to the airport’s VIP lounge for a briefing on the situation. Following discussions, Phumtham, Liu Zhongyi, and Aung Kyaw Kyaw symbolically shook hands, affirming the successful execution of the mission through trilateral cooperation.

Phumtham emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts, noting that discussions had been ongoing for months at the ministerial level. He stated that no single country could execute such an operation independently, given the complexities of border security and law enforcement processes. He also reaffirmed that all parties respect each nation’s sovereignty and will adhere to local laws.

A trilateral ministerial meeting is set to take place within the next week. Aung Kyaw Kyaw is scheduled to return to Myanmar but remains prepared to return to Thailand if necessary. Liu Zhongyi, due to prior commitments, has authorized Thai officials to oversee the next phase of the operation, with the Thai Ministry of Defence coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure smooth proceedings.

Addressing concerns over reports that Uyghur asylum seekers were among those repatriated, Phumtham stated that the media is welcome to verify the information. However, he clarified that photography is not permitted due to human rights considerations. — The Nation/ANN